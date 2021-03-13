SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
March 13, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 13, 1971
A new crop of puppies at the animal shelter is waiting to be placed in good homes. At present, there are not kittens, but later on this spring the shelter will become overcrowded, and by August, it will be almost impossible. The cat and dog population is growing with Frederick County. In 1958, the shelter handled 801 dogs (there were no facilities for holding cats). In 1970, 4,510 dogs and 2,934 cats, making a total of 7,444 animals, were handled. The Humane Society wants to build a new shelter and is desperately looking for suitable land on which to build a new facility.
A Brunswick volunteer fireman was critically injured Friday, night when he was jolted from a moving company truck. Steven Kidwiler was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Baltimore, where he was placed in the shock-trauma unit. Fire Chief H.E. Sonny Cannon said he was not sure how Kidwiler fell. The truck, however, was very light since all 11 tons of water that the truck usually carries had been used up in a round of six fires from which the company was just returning.
20 Years Ago
March 13, 2001
Elmer Spencer Jr. will not face the death penalty if convicted of the brutal killing of a Frederick boy last year. Spencer’s mental capacity has spared him from receiving capital punishment for the alleged strangling of the 9-year-old boy, said Frederick County State’s Attorney Scott Rolle.
The town of Burkittsville commissioners agreed at their Monday night meeting on the design for the town’s flag, which will be unfurled at the upcoming Maryland Municipal League conference in June. The flag’s design shows two churches that were used as hospitals during the Civil War on a background of a plowed field with blue mountains in the far back. The entire drawing is on a background of gray.
100 Years Ago
March 14, 1921
Threatening letters received by Holmes D. Baker and Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker during the past two weeks have aroused citizens of the city, and every effort has been made on part of the local authorities and two or three detectives to arrest the guilt persons or obtain clues that will lead to an arrest. In order to cooperate with the authorities in effecting the capture of the letter-sender, the local papers have refrained until this time from referring to the incident. The letter addressed to Mr. Baker demanded that he deposit a certain sum of money in a designated spot on South Carroll street, under threat of blowing up his home.
Richard Cline and Roy Palmer were arrested Saturday by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Charles Klipp near Wolfsville, charged with disorderly conduct in a general way creating a feeling of terror in that community. Complaint had been made to the sheriff that the young men had damaged property and had threatened several persons in the locality of Wolfsville. It is said they amused themselves breaking window glass in the schoolhouse and in various ways annoyed residents of the locality.
50 Years Ago
March 14, 1971
20 Years Ago
March 14, 2001
Four generations of family ownership remained intact when Maryland’s only solely family-owned newspaper, The Frederick News-Post, changed hands on Tuesday, March 13, 2001. The Randall Family LLC now owns the newspaper, which employs approximately 200 people and serves Frederick County and parts of Montgomery, Carroll and Washington counties in Maryland, as well as portions of Pennsylvania and Virginia. They also acquired The Job Shop, a small commercial printing operation started in 1880, and GS Net.Works, a website development and hosting company.
March’s lion released its roar on Frederick County late Tuesday night as sudden high winds ripped through the area, tearing down trees and power lines and grounding the Maryland State Police helicopter.
