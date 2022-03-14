100 Years Ago
March 14, 1922
Today is the ninth day since the murder of Arta Iris Jenkins, shot and instantly killed at the home of her grandparents in Buckeystown, by Harvey Gartrell. Not the slightest clue has been obtained as to the whereabouts of the fugitive, and the belief is growing that Gartrell drowned himself. Many persons, however, still hold to the theory that he escaped the vigilance of the officers and is alive.
Another former service man on a coast-to-coast hike passed through Frederick yesterday evening. The latest long-distance hiker gives his name as Max Gordon, and his home address as Saint Mateo, Cal. He told a Post reporter that he was on his way to his home, having biked from Moose Head Lake in northern Maine, close to the Canadian border. From this city he stated he expected to hike through Hagerstown, Hancock, Cumberland and West Virginia toward Cleveland, Ohio.
About the Town: The movie producer who said the day of the vamp is over didn’t know the half of it. All this innocent producer would need to do would be to come to Frederick at the present time to be convinced of the fallacy of his convictions. The damsels of this city have taken to ear rings — taken to them with a vengeance. It has long been an accepted fact that the ear ring was the trademark of the vamp.
50 Years Ago
March 14, 1972
The Maryland Department of Education began a five-day conference Monday at Catoctin Mountain National Park to bring state supervisory teachers up to date on environmental problems. Teachers from all jurisdictions in Maryland are listening to experts so that they, in turn, may carry the message about the environment and its implications for education, world population, aesthetics and politics back to their fellow teachers.
Burkittsville Mayor Lawrence Way and a group of ecology-minded citizens will begin a cleanup of one of the areas used as an illegal dump Saturday, it was announced at a regular meeting last night. Mayor Way reported that about six truckloads of empty beer cans and pop bottles are scattered along the side of Main Street, and he announced that anyone interested in helping clean up the dump should contact him.
“For Frederick County to sit out the bicentennial would be like writing a history of the car without including Henry Ford,” county planner Lawrence Johnson told local mayors Monday. The mayors voiced support for Frederick County involvement in the celebration of the nation’s bicentennial at their monthly Council of Governments meeting.
20 Years Ago
March 14, 2002
What could be the state’s first charter school was tentatively approved Wednesday by the Frederick County Board of Education. Board members said they will give their final approval to the Montessori school if its organizers get 70 percent of their planned 168-student enrollment and they secure a school building by May 15. Organizers plan to open the school for kindergarten through sixth grade students then add a seventh grade class in 2003 and an eighth grade class in 2004.
A sinkhole that formed after Dynegy Corp. performed well pump tests in December was covered over with loose dirt Tuesday, a solution state officials say may not be the best long term remedy. Why it took three months for the California-based company to correct the problem off Ballenger Creek Pike is unclear.
Just how big an ice cream cone is depends on the scooper. But that may change if the General Assembly dishes out a proposal by Delegate Paul Stull, R-Frederick. To alleviate the disparity of the cones and the whining that follows Mr. Stull and his bill will allow parlor owners to sell the frozen dessert by weight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.