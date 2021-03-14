100 Years Ago
March 14, 1921
Threatening letters were received by Holmes D. Baker and Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker during the past two weeks have aroused citizens of the city and every effort has been made on part of the local authorities and two or three detectives to arrest the guilt persons or obtain clues that will lead to an arrest. In order to co-operate with the authorities in effecting the capture of the letter sender the local papers have refrained until this time from referring to the incident. The letter addressed to Mr. Baker demanded that he deposit a certain sum of money in a designated spot on South Carroll street, under threat of blowing up his home.
Richard Cline and Roy Palmer were arrested Saturday by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deptuy Charles Klipp near Wolfsville, charged with disorderly conduct in a general way creating a feeling of terror in that community. Complaint had been made to the sheriff that the young men had damaged property and had threatened several persons in the locality of Wolfsville. It is said they amused themselves breaking window glass in the schoolhouse and in various ways annoyed residents of the locality.
50 Years Ago
March 14, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 14, 2001
Four generations of family ownership remained intact when Maryland's only solely family-owned newspaper, The Frederick News-Post, changed hands on Tuesday, March 13, 2001. The Randall Family LLC now owns the newspaper, which employs approximately 200 people and serves Frederick County and parts of Montgomery, Carroll and Washington counties in Maryland, as well as portions of Pennsylvania and Virginia. They also acquired The Job Shop, a small commercial printing operation started in 1880, and GS Net.Works, a Web site development and hosting company.
March's lion released its roar on Frederick County late Tuesday night as sudden high winds ripped through the area, tearing down trees and power lines and grounding the Maryland State Police helicopter.
