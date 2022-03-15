100 Years Ago
March 15, 1922
Action on two construction projects involving expenditures under a $250,000 appropriation made by the Legislature of 1920 will be taken within the next two weeks by the State Roads Commission. One of these propositions is the building, on a joint financing plan with the state of West Virginia, of four bridges over the Potomac river. The other is the building of a sea wall at Ocean City for the protection of the beach of the resort.
The signs of spring continue. Yesterday morning, the local observer saw a flock of wild geese flying over Frederick and also saw the first robin seen in this city so far this year.
Edward Schroeder is the proud owner of four photos taken in June 1889 following the Johnstown, Pa., flood. One view shows the high water at the B&O railroad at Frederick Junction, and the others at Harper’s Ferry. The pictures, the work of the late J. Davis Byerly, are said to be the only flood scenes taken in that section and are highly prized by Mr. Schroeder, who has placed them on exhibit in the Schroeder store windows North Market street, whre they have attracted attention.
50 Years Ago
March 15, 1972
A skunk and efforts to capture it were blamed for a $50,000 explosion and fire Tuesday afternoon at Waverley Gardens Apartments on Elmwood Terrace. The skunk apparently got caught in partitions between apartments in the past few days. Although investigators do not know where the skunk entered between partitions, he was located near a ground level utility room were workers were installing gas lines. One of the workers attempted to smoke out the skunk by spraying propane into the partition. Investigators believe a spark from an electrical appliance caused the highly explosive gas to ignite.
Is a little town’s history worth half a million dollars? Homeowners and farmers from Uniontown and a representative of the Maryland Historical Trust indicated that it is so valued in a protest Tuesday against a 40-home development submitted being considered by the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission. Uniontown is the only entire town in Maryland to be zoned as an historic district. The cluster of 18th-century brick houses may be placed on the National Register of Historic Buildings, Charles R. Clark, a resident of Uniontown, said.
20 Years Ago
March 15, 2002
The Frederick Town Historic District Commission approved the demolition of broken-down but historically significant wood-frame garages Thursday night, clearing the way for an off-street parking lot behind a row of Fifth Street homes. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the demolition of the wooden garages built in the 1920s and an adjacent four-car concrete garage built in the 1970s.
Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, R-6th, and officials from Fort Detrick and the Maryland Department of the Environment hosted a forum at Hood College attended by city officials and about 40 others. Detrick officials announced plans to start monitoring an underground oil leak, resume digging up a chemical dump and proceed with plans to burn medical waste generated off-site.
