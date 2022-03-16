100 Years Ago
March 16, 1922
Curtis W. Thomas, one of the best known farmers and most prominent land owners in the southern section of this county, died Wednesday at his home near Adamstown. He was aged 70 years, six months and 21 days. Mr. Thomas was one of the progressive farmers of this county. He was one of the organizers of the Adamstown Packing Co., and was one of its directors from its organization until it was dissolved to be reorganized as the Adamstown Canning Supply Co. He also helped to organize the old Adamstown Turnpike Co. Politically, he was a Democrat.
George Albaugh, of near New Midway, and his wife and young daughter narrowly escaped serious injury in an exciting runaway at LeGore recently. Albaugh was driving in a wagon along the road leading from the general merchandise store of J.W. LeGore to the lime plant of S.W. Barrick & Sons, when they met a man coming from the opposite direction carrying a sack on his back. The horse became frightened and ran down a steep road through the plant of J.W. LeGore, throwing Albaugh out on the edge of a precipice overlooking LeGore’s quarry. The horse, completely beyond control, headed toward the road from Woodsboro to Midway with Mrs. Albaugh and daughter still clinging to the vehicle. At the road intersection, the wagon overturned, throwing the occupants out. The wagon was wrecked. The Albaughs escaped serious injury.
50 Years Ago
March 16, 1972
A house on Catoctin Avenue sustained several thousand dollars damage Wednesday when fire broke out at about 4:30 p.m. on the second floor. Owned by the Brosius Home Corp., the building was used only for storage. Electricity had been disconnected and windows and doors boarded up, police said. One room was gutted, and wood in others was charred.
Sandi Mahmet of Baltimore was one of the first to use the newly painted mail collection boxes in Frederick City. The blue mail collection box used by Ms. Mahmet, at the square corner, is one of the first of 94 red and blue city collection boxes, which are all to be painted blue.
“If Frederick County does not direct its efforts toward the root of the problem of animal control, it will have to build bigger and better shelves to handle more and more animals,” according to Humane Society officials. The nonprofit organization on Wednesday asked the county commissioners to up their annual appropriation by $1,000 to help finance an altering and spaying program for animals in Frederick County.
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2002
Frederick’s old Red, White, Blue and Flex bus routes, move over. Make way for the Connector routes. New names, new routes, extended hours and a transfer hub at the downtown MARC train station are all part of TransIT’s effort to improve the city bus service. Beginning next month, the city’s current six bus routes will be renamed and reorganized into seven similar routes that meet hourly at the MARC station Transit Center off South East Street.
WASHINGTON — Automakers are working on systems that send out pulses to determine the location, size and distance of objects and then reflect that information back to sensors on the front and rear bumpers. The sensors might detect a child running behind a minivan backing out of a driveway. Or they might measure the speed and angle of a drunken driver swerving into oncoming traffic. The onboard computer could tighten the seat belt and deploy the air bag just before impact to lessen the chance of serious injury.
