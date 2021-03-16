100 Years Ago
March 16, 1921
Paroles have been granted Geo. W. Webster and Ward P. Unger, both of Brunswick, and are to be released from the Maryland Penitentiary, where they were serving each a one-year term for larceny. The paroles were granted Monday. Webster and Unger were formerly brakemen on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and were arrested last summer for stealing goods from freight cars in the Brunswick yards. Webster was indicted for the larceny of some overalls. Unger of some shirts.
The Woodsboro School Improvement Association, an organization composed of the teachers and parents of the public school of that place, will be represented at the organizations of the countywide Parent Teachers’ Association at the Y.M.C.A. The association was organized about four years ago and immediately set in motion plans to improve the local school.
50 Years Ago
March 16, 1971
Two stocking-faced would-be robbers were thwarted in their attempt to hold up the National Trail Liquor Store on U.S. 40 East last night after engaging in a gun battle with store owner W.L. Thompson. State police broadcast an all-points alert for two white males, weighing approximately 150 pounds and believed heading east on Md. 144 after the shootout, which occurred at 11:15 p.m. When the men approached the store, Thompson suspected something wrong and began moving toward his gun. When the men entered and announced, “This is a hold-up,” Thompson immediately grabbed his shotgun and fired at them. His assailant fired at least three shots from what police believed last night to be a .35 sawed off rifle.
The Frederick County Rock and Mineral Club will meet Wednesday in the Winchester Room of Winchester Hall. The speaker will be Dr. Carlton E. Brown, of Frederick. He will illustrate his talk “Across Canada, Down the Pacific Coast and Home by way of South-Western National Parks,” with slides and rock specimens.
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2001
Good Morning! “Fifty percent of what I know today will be obsolete in five years, but I don’t know which half.” — James R. Hickman
Fern Hines didn’t mince words Wednesday night. The Frederick County Planning Commission chairwoman, admitting to not feeling well, told local attorney Rand Weinberg, “When I get to feeling bad, I’m a bitch. So you either discuss it or move on.” At issue was a request to extend the deadline on preliminary plans for Greenview Planned Unit Development on the north side of Md. 144, east of Yeagerstown Road.
No one on a school bus was seriously injured when a pickup truck, towing a horse trailer, ran into the rear of a bus on northbound U.S. 15 at the intersection of U.S. 340 late Thursday morning. Northbound traffic on U.S. 15 was restricted for more than an hour. One student, a teacher and a teacher’s aide were on the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.