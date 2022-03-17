100 Years Ago
March 17, 1922
In spite of the fact that elsewhere all farmers and backyard gardeners are planting grape vines with sanguine expectation of future well-filled casks, there has been no increase in cultivation of the wine-producing fruit in this county, according to the best information obtainable to the office of County Agent P.A. Hauver. “I know of no farmers anywhere in the county who are buying or planting grape vines to any extent greater than usual,” said Mr. Hauver. “I don’t know what they are doing outside of Frederick county. A dispatch from Baltimore stated that the demand for grape vines was greater than supply.
The attention of the mayor and aldermen has been called to the fact that new buildings are being erected and alterations, additions and repairs are being made without those doing the work or the owner of the properties taking out a permit as specified by a city ordinance. It is roughly estimated that between 20 and 25, perhaps more, violations of the law along this line have recently been made.
Twelve days have elapsed since Harvey Gartrell shot and instantly killed Arta Iris Jenkins at the home of her grandparents in Buckeystown, and not the slightest clue is known that might lead to the capture of the fugitive. The only parallel in this county for many years in the Gartrell case is the murder of Leo M. Creager at Thurmont some time ago. Clarence Wallace, who outwitted officers and perhaps 200 persons, made his way to Baltimore. From the latter place he escaped to California but was finally trapped by a letter written to a woman in Baltimore, located and shot to death in a pistol duel with detectives, evading arrest.
50 Years Ago
March 17, 1972
Frederick citizens will now engage in the election process through the means of primaries, and there will now be more voting citizens as the 18-year-olds get the franchise. The move allowing 18-year-olds to vote brings the city’s voting age requirements into line with federal law.
Today is the day we Irishmen eat corned beef and cabbage, drink Irish whiskey and chase it down with green beer. In strife-torn Northern Ireland today, sons and daughters of the Green need St. Patrick again, but in Frederick it is just another day. A special News-Post survey of 30 tavern owners in Frederick County disclosed that only a handful of owners plan to offer St. Patrick’s Day green draft beer.
Today is the 195th anniversary of the birth of Roger Brooke Taney, the Frederick lawyer who became Chief Justice of the United States and made the record of swearing in seven presidents.
20 Years Ago
March 17, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
