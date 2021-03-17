100 Years Ago
March 17, 1921
An unprecedented sale of small arms has followed the prevalence of the crime epidemic in Maryland — and in this county. Hardware dealers confess a very unusual demand for revolvers and for ammunition. Arthur E. Levy, proprietor of the Central Hardware Store, this city, in confirming this report told a reporter for The Post that he estimated the increased sales to be about 120 percent. Following the announcement of a number of holdups in this county and Washington county, there was a small stampede for the hardware stores.
The Rocky Ridge garage, owned and conducted by Elsworth C. Valentine, one of the largest establishments of its kind in that section of the county, was totally destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon, which for a time threatened the destruction of adjoining property. Two large army trucks, a Studebaker ambulance, a Buick roadster and an Indian motorcycle were also destroyed. The loss is estimated at about $10,000, partly covered by insurance. The fire originated from backfiring in one of the large trucks.
50 Years Ago
March 17, 1971
Frederick County Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner asked the county commissioners Tuesday to spend more than $250,000 in fiscal 1972 for operation of his department, the county jail and the dog warden — an overall 85 percent increase in funding. Baumgartner said that increased staffing would allow his department to function as a countywide law enforcement agency.
A great deal of interest has already been shown in the drive to raise money for the renovation of McCurdy Field, the chairman of the McCurdy Memorial Park Fund Raising Drive said last night. “I am more enthused about the drive than I have ever been before,” said Bob Marendt, who hopes to raise $300,000.
20 Years Ago
March 17, 2001
An unidentified staff member at Frederick High School has been placed on administrative leave with pay while police and school officials investigate two knives found in his vehicle on school property, a school official said Friday. A note went home with students on Thursday, informing parents that the weapons had been found and an investigation was under way.
The State Highway Administration has identified five communities along U.S. 15 in Frederick that could get sound barriers through a state program, but the funds will not be available until at leas 2005. To get on the program’s four-year waiting list, the city needs to earmark the required 20 percent local matching funds, revise the noise ordinance and demonstrate community support for sound barriers.
