100 Years Ago
March 18, 1921
Some of the best conditioned livestock of Frederick county was sold by E.D. Michael, at public sale on the “Bellevue” farm, on the Baltimore pike, about 1 mile from the city yesterday. His dairy herd, one of the best producing in this section, commanded splendid prices. His stock was not purebreds, yet it was one of the highest type of grades. Twenty-two milk cows were sold, the highest bringing $250 and the lowest $80. Nine head of excellent work horses and colts also sold well.
News from Graceham: Harry Saylor moved near Rocky Ridge. Mrs. Bentzell moved in the house vacated by him. Clarence Stambaugh moved in Mrs. Bentzell’s house; Guy Crawford in the house vacated by Clarence Stambaugh.
50 Years Ago
March 18, 1971
The audience lined the walls and floors of the Winchester Room in Winchester Hall while an additional crowd waited in the hallway during the afternoon budget session with the County Commissioners regarding the funding of C. Burr Artz Library. F. Ross Myers, chairman of the board of trustees of the library, simply stated the point of those present, to prevent the underfunding of the library as the group felt had occurred in previous years. Two commodities were listed as essential by Myers — money and floor space.
The Frederick County Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to ask the county commissioners to spend $12.5 million on school construction in fiscal 1972. The budget includes nearly $1.4 million more than Superintendent Dr. John L. Carnochan originally requested for school construction and is $3.5 million higher than the current construction budget.
20 Years Ago
March 18, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
