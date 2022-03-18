100 Years Ago
March 18, 1922
The authorities have as yet no clue that might lead to the whereabouts of Harvey Gartrell, the murderer of Arta Iris Justice. Tomorrow will be two weeks since the unfortunate tragedy, and not the slightest development has opened up that might assist the officers to run down the fugitive. It was recalled yesterday that on his way to Buckeystown, the day of the crime, Gartrell stopped at Lime Kiln and inquired of several persons the way to Buckeystown Station. Those who observed the young man said he acted in an excited manner and after looking up and down the road, lighted a cigarette, jumped into his car and started toward Buckeystown. No attention was paid to the incident until a report of the murder startled the community about an hour afterward.
A radical change in the management of Montevue Hospital is provided for by the bill introduced on the lower House yesterday by Delegate Claggett E. Ramsburg. After providing that the name should be changed from Montevue Hospital or Frederick County Almshouse, to that of Home for the Aged and Infirm of Frederick County, the bill provided that the control of the institution should be vested in a board of five residents of Frederick county, two of whom shall be women, appointed by the judges of the Circuit Court for Frederick county “during the second week of May 1922, and every second year thereafter in May.”“Richfield” farm, near Lewistown, the handsome country estate of J.W. Fout, is perhaps one of the best-known tracts of land in the county. It is the birthplace of the late Admiral Winfield Scott Schley, the hero of Santiago, and for years was owned by the latter’s father, the late John T. Schley. The property is improved with a substantial mansion house of generous dimensions. It is within plain view from the splendid state road between this city and Thurmont.
50 Years Ago
March 18, 1972
Five cars stolen last year in Frederick County were recovered during the past week by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia, Frederick City Police Lt. Det. Paul Mossburg announced Friday. The cars were found with numerous other stolen cars, car parts and guns on a farm near Lovettsville, Va. The auto theft ring has no apparent connection with the ring recently uncovered in Frederick County, Mossburg said. The five cars stolen from this county are a 1965 Pontiac, a 1965 GTO, a 1965 Corvette, a 1965 Rambler and a 1964 Rambler.
Mrs. Nellie Grove has denied allegations made by three merchants in the West Patrick Street Shopping Center that she has failed to clear the ¾ acre vacant lot that adjoins the back of their stores. She charged that “most of this litter has come from the shopping center. I’ve caught the very people who are complaining,” she said, “throwing things on the property, and we’re not going to pay to clean up their junk. ... I found 75 gallon mayonnaise jars on the property from Watson’s Restaurant, and I’ve also found old barbequed chicken and rotten fish.”
20 Years Ago
March 18, 2002
About 150 Boy Scouts from the county showed off their first aid skills Saturday night during the 43rd annual Frederick County First Aid Meet at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As their parents and Scout leaders watched and waited for about three hours, nearly 30 teams of Scouts from the Francis Scott Key District acted out basic and advanced medical emergencies, including chokings, burns, amputations, near drownings and broken bones.
Shannon Babe, a 21-year-old senior at Towson University who lives in Frederick and was the 2001 Miss Frederick, captured the title of Miss Monocacy on Saturday night.SAN FRANCISCO — Surfing the Web these days requires two hands — one to click the mouse, the other to dig into your pocket to pay fees demanded by sites that used to be free. Every day, it seems, another desperate dot-com concludes it’s better to charge a smaller congregation of visitors than to lose money on a mass audience looking to get something for nothing. With online advertising in a funk and venture capitalists no longer willing to subsidize losses, Web sites of all shapes and sizes are asking users to ante up.
