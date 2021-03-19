100 Years Ago
March 19, 1921
Everett Flaugher and Dewey Geers, ex-servicemen, blinded during the war and graduates of the Evergreen Hospital for the Blind, Baltimore, are in this section soliciting subscriptions for a leading publication. The two men, with guides, reached this city last evening. They bear credentials from the publishing company showing their connection with the house.
A stranger who was overcome with an attack of indigestion became unconscious along the road near the Jug Bridge on Thursday evening. He was taken in charge by Sergeant Smith of the State Police, who took him to Montevue Hospital.
Fire, which broke out Thursday morning, destroyed the garage, carriage house and butcher shop on the farm of Benton Stull, near Utica, and also consumed a Willys-Knight eight-cylinder car, spring wagon, buggy and sled, the total damage being placed at $4,000. Members of the Stull family were awakened at 2 o’clock by the odor of smoke and found all three buildings in flames. They organized a bucket brigade at once and fought the flames.
50 Years Ago
March 19, 1971
A spark from a Lewistown farmer’s tractor caught to the grass, and flames spread to a barn in high winds at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, causing more than $1,000 in damage, according to a spokesman for Walkersville Fire Company. The fire occurred on a farm one mile off Sunday’s Lane. The barn, belonging to Dick Arnold, had been used to store hay and equipment and was burned to the ground. About 800 bales of hay, a bailer and a drill were destroyed in the blaze.
Sixth District Congressman Goodloe Byron shared some of his new experiences in the 92nd Congress with 80 members of the Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. at a Francis Scott Key Hotel banquet last night. After getting laughs from several jokes, the congressman, who runs 6 miles a day, told members of the ABC that the Congress’ recent suspension of the Davis-Bacon Act builds hope for independent builders in this country.
20 Years Ago
March 19, 2001
SAN DIEGO — Andy Williams, the 15-year-old accused of killing two classmates at his high school, grew increasingly depressed in the days before the shootings, according to a friend. Bullying from classmates, the loss of his girlfriend and homesickness over his move from a small Maryland town, left him more and more distraught, according to a report in Sunday’s edition of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “You could clearly tell he was getting progressively unhappy,” the former girlfriend from Brunswick told the newspaper.
As the insects sleep, snug in their egg masses, forest managers are marshaling forces to battle what is expected to be Maryland’s biggest infestation of gypsy moth caterpillars in at least six years. They are begging money and charting a strategy for spraying pesticides this spring on 50,000 acres, mainly in Western Maryland from Garrett County to the forests around Camp David.
