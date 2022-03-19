SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
March 19, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 19, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 19, 2002
The reclining front seat of a sport utility vehicle was transformed into an emergency delivery room at 11:19 a.m. Monday when a pregnant woman’s baby decided to come into the world a month earlier than expected. Branden David Lease made his entrance into the world in the car off Md. 85 south of Buckeystown as his mother, Brandi Lambright, of Dickerson, and a friend, Michelle Ennis, of Dickerson, were on their way to Frederick Memorial Hospital. Branden was delivered by Ms. Ennis with the help of 911 dispatcher Chris Stahley. Branden’s father, William Lease, was at work at the time.
Frederick’s moratorium on new development will not end anytime soon because state regulators are unwilling to relax limits on the amount of water pumped out of the Monocacy River, city officials said Monday. Meanwhile, the city is gearing up to impose water use restrictions, institute fines for breaking the rules and establish an enforcement authority to police water use.
Firefighters were kept busy Monday by a pair of fires that broke out two hours apart, the first destroying a house in New Market, the other a barn in Mount Airy, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
March 20, 1922
Sam Mason and George Hunter were arrested Sunday, charged with assault and battery on George Johnson. It is alleged the three were in a card game in a house on Brewer’s Alley and that Johnson started to pick up a $1 bill and was hit over the head with a pitcher by the other two. His head is said to have been badly cut by pieces of the broken pitcher.
New York — Telephone conversations as among neighbors have lost privacy through a radiophone device that the Society for Electrical Development announced tonight has been discovered by Albert E. Proffitt, of Providence, R.I. It is called the “link between radiophone and telephone” and is shrouded in mystery. The society, however, vouches for the statement that Proffitt has been successful in hearing over his radio instrument many conversations sent over ordinary telephones.
The board of county commissioners Saturday offered rewards for the recovery, either dead or alive, of the body of Harvey Gartrell, the youthful slayer of Miss Arta Iris Jenkins. A reward of $100 will be paid by the commissioners to the person or persons finding the dead body of Gartrell. This reward was offered on the supposition that he is drowned in the Monocacy river.
50 Years Ago
March 20, 1972
James Beachley has been collecting artifacts of the Civil War since he was 7 years old. His latest prize is a pair of boots believed to have belonged to Maj. Gen. Joseph Mansfield, commander of the 12th Army Corps at the Battle of Antietam. Maj. Mansfield was mortally wounded during the battle. Beachley bought the blood-stained boots from antique dealer J. Knauff, of Sharpsburg. The boots, like those of the Civil War era, are made not of cowhide but of horse leather.
Every girl dreams of her wedding day and all the excitement that goes with it, but the wedding of Joyce Elaine Keeney and Raymond Patrick Cornell on Feb. 19 (the day of the Blizzard of 1972) is one that Joyce and Ray and their families will never forget. On the snowy morning of the 19th, Joyce and her family proceeded with preparations for her wedding hoping and praying that the road would not drift shut before her wedding took place at Faith United Church of Christ in Charlesville. The groom wasn’t sure if he could make it to the church. The bride’s brother, David, called the local radio stations and had them announce that the wedding would go as planned. After the wedding reception, the guests started on their way home only to find the roads blocked by stranded cars and snow drifts. Some returned to spend the night at the church. Through the kindness of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Qualey, who live across the road from the church, the bride and groom were able to spend their wedding night in the home next door of Mrs. Qualey’s mother, who was snowbound in Baltimore. Neighbors furnished the stranded guests with blankets and food. On Sunday afternoon, the National Guard came to the rescue and took the stranded party back to Frederick. Having their wedding during a blizzard seems to be a habit in the bride’s family. Her aunt’s wedding was during a snowstorm on Valentine’s Day in 1957. Her uncle was married in the Blizzard of January 1966, and her cousin was married during the Blizzard of 1971, in January.
20 Years Ago
March 20, 2002
Drivers crossing the one-lane “courtesy bridge” on Shookstown Road on the west side of Frederick aren’t showing as much courtesy as they used to, some observers say. Motorists are expected to take turns at the bridge, but some new residents don’t seem to have the patience to wait, said Kebbe Boayue. “If people want to live here, they should adopt the way some things are done here,” he said.
The town of Emmitsburg has gained 550 acres through the state’s “Greenprint Program,” mountain land that could provide additional water, according to Mayor William Carr. The property west of town was once the site of Ski College Mountain, a proposed ski and recreation area, but that project fell through, Dr. Carr said on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.