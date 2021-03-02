100 Years Ago
March 2, 1921
Fifty chickens, the entire flock from the Ceresville country estate of James Houck, this city, and valued at over $100, were stolen on Monday night. The caretaker yesterday morning found the lock on the chicken house door broken and the door swinging open. Not a single fowl could be found on the property. It is thought that there were three thieves. Footprints around the chicken house and in the fields leading to the property from the direction of Ceresville, were of three different sizes.
Six counties of Western Maryland invited to joining the organization of a Western Maryland Fish and Game Federation for the purpose of conserving, protecting and replenishing game, have pledged their support to the project. The seventh county, Garrett, has as yet not committed itself.
50 Years Ago
March 2, 1971
Local residents responded with vengefulness and condemnation when asked their reaction to the explosion in the Senate wing restroom of the Capitol building Monday morning. Housing two legislative bodies, the Senate and House of Representatives, the Capitol has historically been a public place where individuals are served through the democratic process, county residents surveyed seem to feel. The “political bombing” is thought to be a reaction to the Laos invasion, but many respondents who object to what is officially called an incursion objected even more strongly to the bombing.
Dr. James Gilford, a Fort Detrick scientist and columnist for The Frederick News-Post, and Dr. Ken Broomfield, a professor of ecology at Frederick Community College, were appointed to represent Frederick County on the C&O Canal National Historic Park Commission by the county commissioners.
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2001
Police arrested the principal of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Wednesday night on a charge he solicited an undercover policewoman for prostitution during a downtown sting operation. William Van Hall was taken into custody about 8:50 p.m. in a “routine prostitution reversal we do here in our city on a regular basis,” said Hagerstown City Police Capt. Robert Frick. He was placed on administrative leave by Frederick County Public Schools officials Thursday.
Mayor Jim Grimes met with the board of aldermen behind closed doors Thursday night to discuss the “black book” scandal — allegations of public officials’ involvement in prostitution and subsequent blackmail by city police. All five aldermen declined comment as they left City hall after the meeting. Mr. Grimes said he called the meeting to “just clear the air.”
Frederick High School’s academic team took home its first county victory since 1992 at the end of Thursday’s county-wide Academic Tournament at Urbana High School. It was the sixth win for Frederick since the competition began.
