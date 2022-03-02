100 Years Ago
March 2, 1922
Percy J. Hinton, a former serviceman, with a record of three years and six months in the trenches, accompanied by his wife and a two-and-a-half-year-old child, arrived in this city yesterday afternoon, on foot, en route from San Francisco, Calif., to their home in Hoboken, N.J. They were given supper and cared for overnight by Capt. Luther T. Shifflet, of the Salvation Army, and left this morning for Baltimore. Hinton and his wife and child left San Francisco on Christmas day with fifteen cents in his pocket. They are working their way home without funds and as a rule have been kindly treated along the way.
In spite of the small crowd because of inclement weather, the public sale on the farm of H. Fulton Nicodemus on the New Design road, near Buckeystown station, yesterday, netted approximately $2,000. Bidding was spirited. Horses showed the widest range of prices. They brought anywhere from $77.50 to $105. Cows sold for from $35 to $90.
Two bids, the only ones received for the sale of the stock in trade and goodwill of the firm of B. Rosenour and Sons, local clothing merchants were opened Wednesday at noon at the Citizens’ National Bank. Both the bids were rejected as the amounts offered were deemed to low. It is expected that a large clearance sale will now be held to dispose of the stock on hand.
50 Years Ago
March 2, 1972
Hood College may be developing into a spawning ground for top New York fashion models. In 1962, Sunny Griffin graduated from the local college and went on to become a much sought-after television and fashion magazine model. The face of another Hood alumna, Mary Rife, class of 1970, appeared on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine in October of last year. Now another student at Hood may be coming up through the ranks to carry on the developing tradition. Christine Dannehower, who entered the college last fall as a freshman, appeared in the August 1971 issue of Mademoiselle and currently is Hood’s candidate for a modeling contest sponsored by Glamour magazine, which will feature the country’s 10 best-dressed college girls in the upcoming August issue.
The Frederick County Board of Education Wednesday agreed to spend $13,550 to expand and improve playing fields at Catoctin High School, but a $20,000 proposal to complete an outdoor swimming pool at the school was tabled.
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2002
Good-bye sun, hello rain. Forget your hiking plans. There is a 100 percent chance of rain today, said National Weather Service meteorologist Howard Silverman on Friday. At least a quarter of an inch is possible.
WASHINGTON — As a grim precaution, President Bush has created a “shadow government” of 75 or more officials who live and work in mountainside bunkers outside Washington in case nuclear-armed terrorists strike the nation’s capital. In a separate precautionary strategy, at least one member of Mr. Bush’s Cabinet is to be outside Washington at all times. Congress plans to gather at a Washington-area hotel and a nearby military base if disaster strikes the Capitol.
The 21st annual service honoring the nation’s fallen firefighters will not be held on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg this October. The ceremonies have been moved to the MCI Center in Washington because of the increased number of firefighters killed in 2001. The U.S. Fire Administration figures show 441 firefighters died in the line of duty last year, including 343 killed in the World Trade Center terrorist attack on Sept. 11.
