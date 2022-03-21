100 Years Ago
March 21, 1922
When the hands on the town clock indicated 4:49 o’clock this morning, the winter of 1922 passed into history, passing off the stage and quietly ushering in spring. The last wintry night was a wild one. High winds and gales prevailed the entire night.
An inch-and-a-half iron bar at the first window in the corridor of the jail and two bars of the iron door of one of the cells was discovered by Sheriff Jones yesterday to be sawed completely through. The cuts were carefully concealed with dust and could not have been observed except upon close scrutiny. The bars could have easily been bent back, affording an opening sufficient to have admitted the escape of an ordinary-sized man. The cell where the bars had been sawed was last occupied by William Martin, indicted for robbing the Horsey Distillery, last September, tried and acquitted.
50 Years Ago
March 21, 1972
C. Burr Artz Library director Miss M.L. Reynolds Monday asked the county commissioners to fund a $200,543 budget for FY1972 — a 57 percent increase over the current county allocation. At a public hearing attended by about 50 people, Miss Reynolds said the increased funding is needed to pay for an additional librarian and clerk, extra staffing that will permit the library to open on Thursdays; a part-time bookmobile crew to make more stops; and a part-time clerk typist. Replacement of the county’s 7-year-old bookmobile, at a cost of $23,000, was requested as a capital budge item.
Dumping from U.S. Route 15 into the ore pits at historic Catoctin Furnace was a common practice until officials at Cunningham Falls State Park had it stopped. The park service wants to explore the ore pits to locate tools and equipment used at the furnace, but new U.S. Route 15 construction might prevent the search.
20 Years Ago
March 21, 2002
Mount St. Mary’s College and Seminary won a partial victory Wednesday when the Frederick County Planning Commission agreed the county should allow the proposed annexation of about 85 acres of the campus into Emmitsburg town limits. Mount St. Mary’s plans to build a bio-research center on its 85-acre parcel but will need the town’s water and sewer services since the county does not plan to service the site or any of the others in the petition.
Frederick residents sounded off about noise pollution Wednesday at a special nighttime workshop meeting of the Frederick Board of Aldermen. Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty organized the meeting to solicit public input for a rewrite of the city’s noise and nuisance laws. The comments echoed those made at previous workshop meetings and public hearings, focusing on music from Xhale nightclub, fireworks at the ballpark, late-night tractor pulls at the Great Frederick Fair and noise from Morningstar Dairy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.