100 Years Ago
March 21, 1921
Fire, the origin of which is unknown, last night completely wrecked the warehouse of Benjamin Phelps. The warehouse, which was a converted stable, was stocked with about 25 tons of bran, several tons of hay and a quantity of farming implements and supplies. The entire loss is estimated to be about $4,000. A bucket brigade of about 50 people carried water from a mill race and the creek and soaked adjoining properties, preventing the spread of the blaze.
Two more blackhand letters have been received during the past few days. Holmes D. Baker, who had previously received two, got another, and Judge Glenn H. Worthington was also a recipient of the mysterious communications. All of the letters are in the same handwriting. Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker is conducting an investigation. The last letter to Mr. Baker renewed the previous demand from him of $5,000 under threat of bodily harm to himself and his parents.
Mrs. Mary Remsberg, wife of Dr. Arthur Remsberg, Middletown, received three severe lacerations about her head, face and on her right limb when the automobile of her husband met in a head-on collision with the limousine of Martin E. Kefauver, near top of the mountain at Braddock Heights. Her injuries are not serious.
50 Years Ago
March 21, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 21, 2001
Accusations flew and tempers flared during Tuesday night's public hearing on abolishing the county's Economic and Community Development Commission (ECDC). The ECDC was dismantled in a 3-2 vote, with both Commissioners Ilona Hogan and Terre Roy Rhoderick voting against the move. In its place came a new Business Development Advisory Council of Frederick County.
Frederick County senior citizens turned out Tuesday night before the Frederick County Commissioners to advocate for money to build a new senior citizens complex. About 130 seniors packed the main meeting room in Winchester Hall and about a dozen of those people spoke on behalf of funding the complex.
Residents along the 14500 block of Old Frederick Road, Rocky Ridge, heard a loud bang Tuesday and saw smoke pouring from the tail of a plane above them. But all turned out OK, said deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, which responded to verify the call. Charlie Abell, manager of the Frederick Municipal Airport, said the FAA checked with airports in Washington and Baltimore, which had no airplanes reporting possible engine difficulties while flying over Frederick. He said a C-130, a military plane, was identified in the area. Those aircraft "are very large and have a tendency to rumble or shake the ground when they are low-flying."
