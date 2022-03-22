100 Years Ago
March 22, 1922
The oldest will recorded in Frederick in the books at the register of wills office, and probably one of the oldest in the state, is that of J. Theodore Malot and is dated January 17, 1750. Since this was 20 years before the Declaration of Independence, he signs himself as a resident of “Frederick county of the Province of Maryland.” The old English script was used in the writing of the will, the “s” being written like an “f,” and the form of the will differs materially from that used at the present time.
Washington — Payment by Great Britain of a half-year’s interest on her war debt to the United States this autumn would bring approximately $100,000,000 into the Federal Treasury. The British debt is approximately $4,277,000,000, and it bears interest at a rate of slightly above 4 percent.
Following the announcement of the offering of rewards for the recovery, either dead or alive, of the body of Harvey Gartrell, the youthful murderer of Miss Arta Iris Jenkins, interest has been enlivened in the hunt for him. On Saturday, at the request of State’s Attorney Aaron R. Anders and Sheriff James A. Jones, the county commissioners announced that $500 would be awarded the party capturing Gartrell alive while $100 would be paid to the person finding his dead body.
50 Years Ago
March 22, 1972
Mrs. Audrey Maupin, a meter maid who sits on the city parking commission, suggested several solutions to city parking problems in an interview last night. “The Downtown Merchants state that downtown Frederick is dying. The demise is expected to occur when pending shopping centers are completed. Their prognosis is strangulation caused by parking meters. Nothing could be farther from the truth,” she said. Mrs. Maupin said in a city as large as Frederick, controlled parking is a must. The control, she says, is maintained by the meter. If meters did not exist, cars of store owners and his employees would be parked along the street an hour before shoppers come downtown. “Already 90 percent of all-day parkers fall into the category of store owners and employees,” she said.
Navy Airman Thomas M. Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard R. Smith, Emmitsburg, and Navy Airman Apprentice George C. Cavanee, son of Mrs. Dorothy Cavanee, RFD 4, sailed into Norfolk, Va., on March 16 after six months in the Mediterranean and North Atlantic aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence. They and their shipmates journeyed more than 37,000 miles aboard the carrier, and visited, Scotland, France, Italy, Greece and Spain.
20 Years Ago
March 22, 2002
Frederick’s aldermen Thursday postponed a vote on funding a large downtown mural until after wrapping up next year’s budget, possibly derailing the project for good. “I think this is their way of turning it down without turning it down,” said Frederick artist William Cochran, the lead artist for the project. Alderman Joseph Baldi made the motion to table the issue. Mr. Baldi has voiced opposition to the mural, saying it’s too big for a city of Frederick’s size.
Most of the shutters stolen in November from the windows of the Fairview Chapel on Boyers Mill Road were found in Montgomery County and returned to the church this week. And even though it’s too late for the church to cancel its $1,700 order for replacement shutters, church officials insisted that deputies not file any charges against the Laytonsville man who had them. It was in December that Detective Chuck Jenkins first got information about where he could find the dark green shutters. But it took “an awful lot of negotiating” to get them back, Detective Jenkins said.
