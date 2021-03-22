100 Years Ago
March 22, 1921
A bank barn on the farm of Mrs. Lyda Stottlemyer, three miles north of Myersville, tenanted by Albert Gilbert, was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon together with a quantity of hay and some farming implements. The stock, including several horses and most of the farming implements, was removed during the progress of the fire. The fire was caused by children playing with matches.
Arrested yesterday morning at his home at Hall Town, West Virginia, by Constable White, of Harpers Ferry, J.A. Stevens, aged 20 years, formerly of Jefferson, Frederick County, Maryland, was held by a coroner’s jury on the charge of the murder of 15-year-old Catherine Littleton, daughter of Mrs. Grace Ramsell, Harpers Ferry, whose body was found by her mother in the parlor of her house, with a bullet wound in her head yesterday morning at 5 o’clock.
50 Years Ago
March 22, 1971
Spring arrived with the crack of a bat as Frederick Countians took to the parks, playgrounds and open fields to loosen up well-rested muscles and warm up pitching arms under Sunday’s sunny skies. Baker Park was crowded with ball players, kite fliers and bird watchers on the day that officially marked the first day of the spring season.
The Frederick Falcons, in hopes of meeting the strongest possible competition each week, pulled out of the Interstate Football League Sunday and helped form the Seaboard Football League at a meeting in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. The league, which claims to be the strongest minor league in the United States, is made up of five former IFL teams, two Mason-Dixon teams and one independent.
20 Years Ago
March 22, 2001
While Andy Williams is making headlines across the country, some parents and coaches from Brunswick are banding together to let people know about the boy they knew. Williams, 15, was charged with opening fire in a Santee, California, high school, resulting in the deaths of two teens and injuries to 13 other people. Williams and his father lived in Brunswick before moving to California in 1999. The Friends of Andy Williams group spent last Saturday gathering letters and cards for Williams that will be delivered this weekend to his public defender.
If Frederick County’s March rainfall is an indication of things to come, residents can expect blessed normalcy this spring and summer. As of Wednesday, the county had 2.26 inches of rain this month, an amount inching up to the average March rainfall of 3.45 inches.
Patch Adams, the clownish doctor whose Hollywood portrayal by Robin Williams made him a celebrity, brought his blend of inspirational talk, stand-up comedy and left-wing commentary to Frederick at Hood College.
