100 Years Ago
March 23, 1921
Five hundred partridges consigned to the local Fish and Game Association were liberated in this county a few days ago. The birds were secured through the State Conservation Commission and were set free in different localities. The association expects a large consignment of pheasant eggs within the next week or two.
Carroll Etchison, of this city, and A.M. Gaver, of Middletown, were badly cut and bruised Monday evening when the motorcycle they were riding collided with an automobile operated by a Mr. Ferguson, who conducts a store on East Patrick street. The accident occurred near the farm of Ernest D. Michael on the Baltimore road. Ferguson, it is said, attempted to turn around in the road when the accident occurred.
50 Years Ago
March 23, 1971
An attempted suicide at the jail Monday after 3 p.m. capped four days of troubles for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, plagued by a double escape Friday and the resignation of a deputy on duty when the escape occurred.
The Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Association held its 51st annual business meeting, marking half a century of service and its most successful year in history, at the Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. The meeting was attended by 900 members and guests, with over 300 from Frederick County. Walter A. Martz, of Frederick, was installed as vice president of the milk producing cooperative, and three others from the local area were re-elected directors — Willis D. Remsberg of Adamstown, R. Holmes Baker of New Windsor, and Lindy N. Beall of Clarksburg.
20 Years Ago
March 23, 2001
Hoyts theater chain has a strong hold on Frederick’s first-run movie business, but will soon face competition. It remains to be seen if the new RC Theaters will sell cheaper tickets to Frederick County movie fans. A spokesman for RC Theaters, in Reisterstown, said the company’s 16-screen theater, planned for Westview Entertainment and Retail Complex at Md. 85 and Crestwood Boulevard, will be ready by May 2002.
A student has been removed from the Heather Ridge School after a teacher heard talk of “a hit list” that included names of students, staff and an administrator, officials said. The incident was the latest in a series of local presumed threats of violence since the fatal California shooting March 5, blamed on a former Knoxville boy.
Two Frederick County men were honored Wednesday night in Washington for their heroic efforts to save the life of a relative of a congressman. Lt. Bill Wallace and firefighter Jeff Scire were among five Washington firefighters who responded to a call to help a woman in cardiac arrest during the week of President George W. Bush’s inauguration. The men were awarded the silver medal for meritorious service, which is a medal of valor for heroic action. The firefighters still do not know the identity of the woman or the congressman.
