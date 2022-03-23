100 Years Ago
March 23, 1922
County Agricultural Agent P.A. Hauver has tendered his resignation and has planned to take up the breeding of purebred Guernsey cattle on an extensive scale. He will locate on the farm of the late State Senator Johnzie Beasman, near Sykesville, as soon as his successor is appointed and established in office. Mr. Hauver was appointed agricultural agent for this county in February 1917.
Are Frederick maidens still the simple little flowers they were formerly thought to be, or have they turned into wild, wild women like their jazz-infected sisters of the larger cities? Of course, it all depends upon the definition given to the adjectives but the general opinion of Fredericktonians seems to be that the girls of this city are at least not slow in following fads. The latest fad that has claimed literally hundreds of girls in staid old Frederick is the adoption of earrings.
Backward children are not always perhaps not often backward because of either mental deficiency or slothfulness, says the U.S. Public Health Service. Many of them are backward solely because of such ordinary and easily remediable defects as adenoids, nearsightedness or bad teeth.
50 Years Ago
March 23, 1972
Land values are booming in Frederick County’s mountain areas. Prices have jumped from a few dollars an acre 50 years ago to as much as $1,500 an acre even on back roads today. Only one hour from the city, Catoctin and South Mountains have been discovered by Washingtonians as ideal vacation and recreation areas.
The doors of St. Joseph’s College may close to students in 1973, but more than 3,000 women, both old and young, will keep the school’s memory alive. The women supply the force behind the St. Joseph College Alumnae Association, an organization born from the interest of the graduating class of 1897, a group of 10 women.
For a year clouded with much economic uncertainty in its beginning, the year 1971 proved to be a record year in both sales and earnings of Capitol Milk Producers Cooperative, producer members were told at the 31st annual meeting Wednesday at Turf Valley. Sales were up 7.6 percent to a record of $42.9 million, and net operating margin was $1.2 million, up 34.5 percent over 1970.
20 Years Ago
March 23, 2002
Lawmakers who support and oppose legalizing marijuana for the terminally ill passionately debated the bill for nearly an hour Friday night before their committee chairman abruptly announced the evening session would end without a vote on the measure.
The Senate unanimously approved legislation Friday making it illegal to carry open containers of alcoholic beverages in the passenger compartment of a motor vehicle. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jennie Forehand, D-Montgomery, said it may help prevent accidents caused by distracted drivers while also cutting down on drinking and driving. “I think it sends the message we’re not going to have keg parties rolling down the road,” she said.
Two career firefighters battling a South Mountain house fire Friday suffered second-degree burns when the upstairs room they were in exploded in flames. They dove out a second-story window to escape, officials said. “They knew they had to get outdoors. And it didn’t matter how. It was like they were in hell. They got caught in a backdraft, and the whole room exploded. Everything in the room ignited,” Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Steve Leatherman said of the three-alarm fire reported at 11:27 a.m. at 1709 Dahlgren Road off Old National Pike.
