100 Years Ago
March 24, 1922
Having sent out more than 50 postcards containing the photograph and a description of Harvey Gartrell, wanted for the murder of Arta Iris Jenkins, Sheriff James A. Jones will have printed today about 100 pamphlet-sized photo descriptions of the fugitive for further distribution. He has sent postcard descriptions of the murderer to cities and towns all over Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and parts in Pennsylvania, from which he has not gained a single clue. He added that he intends to keep up the search until something develops as to the whereabouts of the man.The public sale of Albert Dorsey, three miles north of this city, took place yesterday before a large crowd. Horses brought up to $175 and cows $150. Machinery and farming implements brought good prices. Edward Mercer was the auctioneer and Joseph H. Bussard was clerk. The sale aggregated $4,400.
Optimism and enthusiasm were very much in evidence at the banquet of the Frederick County League at Wayside Inn last night. Fifty-one representatives from seven towns gathered around the tables, and last year’s baseball season was played over again with considerable zest. The large silk pennant for the 1921 season was officially presented to the Thurmont club by President M.J. (Mike) Thompson. Lloyd Freeze, Thurmont, star moundsman of the circuit last summer, was then presented with a small gold baseball as the leading twirler of the circuit last summer. A similar prize had been won by Charles E. Moylan, of the Ijamsville club, but his former presentation would be postponed on account of Moylan’s absence.
50 Years Ago
March 24, 1972
Tomorrow, March 25, marks the 338th anniversary of the founding of Maryland. It was on that day that Leonard Calvert landed on the eastern shores of Maryland. “Lord Baltimore,” as he is known to most, landed with the dreams of establishing a refuge for Roman Catholics. Locally, little is planned in the way of commemorating, save for the closing of city and county offices.
A legal dispute may be developing between the Frederick County Teachers Association and the Board of Education over dividends from an insurance plan covering the dependents of county teachers and other board employees. The issue involves cash rebates or dividends over the past three years, which the Prudential Insurance Company has paid to the County Board of Education and which the board has used as general revenue. The teachers claim that the dividends should have been returned to the individuals participating in the insurance plan.
Touching All the Bases with Stan Goldberg: About 7:30 a.m. this Saturday, a large group of sleepy-eyed people will gather in front of Boonsboro High School. From there they will attempt to walk, hike, run or crawl 50 miles to St. James School in the Tenth Annual J.F.K. 50 Mile Hike. More than a thousand people have registered for the hike, and based on past experience, maybe 800 or 900 will actually go. Anywhere from 200 to 300 of the brave souls who start will finish the race. The rest will drop out along the way as they discover that the Appalachian Trail is not as easy as they expected or that walking along the C&O Canal Towpath can get rather boring.
20 Years Ago
March 24, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.