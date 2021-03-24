100 Years Ago
March 24, 1921
Delegations from five different towns in Frederick county appeared before the County Board of Education yesterday regarding construction of new school buildings for the coming fall. The delegations were from New Market, Myersville, Emmitsburg, Adamstown and Kemptown. John A. Engle was the spokesman for the delegation from Kemptown. He contended that the old building was not adequate for the purpose of housing the school at that place, that it was in bad condition and that a new building was an imperative need.
It was reported in Washington that Reno S. Harp’s chances for landing the commissionership of U.S. Fisheries are excellent. One story went out during the day that President Harding had appointed him, but the President’s secretary, George B. Christian Jr., denied that. Harp is of Frederick.
50 Years Ago
March 24, 1971
County commissioners John A. Derr, Lawrence A. Dorsey and Donald L. Lewis met Friday afternoon March 19 with approximately 300 concerned residents of Middletown and discussed with them the future of the proposed elementary/high school complex scheduled for construction there. Plans for the complex, which included renovating Middletown Middle School by July 1972 at a cost of $608,000, construction of a new high school by December 1972 at a cost of $4,459,000 and construction of a new elementary school by July 1972 at a cost $1,383,000.
At the budget hearings, the county commissioners were requested to allocate $50,000 over a five-year period to the Maryland Academy of Sciences in Baltimore to be used for construction of a new building for the nonprofit organization. The academy, founded in 1797, is used by Frederick County school children on science field trips and by local scientists. The new $8 million building to be located in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor would be financed from gifts from individuals, counties and the state, said Douglas Turnbull.
20 Years Ago
March 24, 2001
Four Frederick police officers kept watch over Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Friday in response to a threat of violence made by a student Thursday. One parent who asked to remain anonymous said she was keeping her child home Friday after her daughter heard one boy tell another that “he was going to finish off what Columbine started.”
A proposal to increase motor vehicle registration fees by $3 was passed by the House of Delegates on Friday. The measure that passed 112-25 now heads to the Senate for its consideration. If passed, the surcharge would keep the Emergency Medical Services Organizations Fund (EMSOF) alive through 2008, said Roger Stenger, president of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.
