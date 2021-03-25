100 Years Ago
March 25, 1921
“Uncle Matt” Bartgis, of near Yellow Springs, is in trouble again. Yesterday he got on the warpath apparently and Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker was notified that a disturbance was in progress. The officer went to the house and found “Uncle Matt” in fighting array. He was committed to jail charged with assaulting his wife. Some time ago Bartgis left his family and made his home in a small outbuilding on the premises. When cold weather set in he returned to the house and since that time family disputes have been frequent.
Station thieves along the Western Maryland line got in a fair night’s work Tuesday, not so much in valuables lifted as in ground covered. Thieves broke into the railroad station at Emmitsburg Junction, on the main line of the Western Maryland, pried open the door to the ticket office and ransacked the place. A sack of 300 pennies was taken and the station master’s overalls stolen. They departed, possibly on a handcar, and smashed into the Western Maryland Station at Keymar. Offices of both the Pennsylvania and the Western Maryland stations are located in the same building.
Unsettled conditions in the coal market caused the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Towage Company to suspend indefinitely plans for opening the canal for the 1921 season. First coal boats of the year bound for Washington were to have been cleared from Cumberland on Monday. Orders for deliveries did not develop to the event expected.
50 Years Ago
March 25, 1971
Lifetime milk and butterfat production levels for Registered Holstein cows in this area have been announced by Holstein-Friesian Association of America. The individual animals have been credited with career food production totals exceeding 100,000 pounds (46,500 quarts) of milk. Because of the high cost for herd replacements, cows that stay in the herd longer and achieve high lifetime production have proven to be more profitable. The Holstein Association has 35,500 cows on file that have attained the 50-ton production milestone.
ANNAPOLIS — The House of Delegates rejected the controversial liberalized abortion bill by a surprising 77-59 margin Wednesday. The bill’s two sponsors said the wide vote margin resulted from organized lobbying by religious groups, principally the Roman Catholic Church. The size of the vote against the bill, similar to one enacted last year but vetoed by Gov. Marvin Mandel, indicates that the issue is dead for the 1971 session of the General Assembly.
20 Years Ago
March 25, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
