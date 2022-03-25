100 Years Ago
March 25, 1922
C.I. McDevitt has purchased the store at Mount Pleasant, which for some time has been conducted by C.E. Browning. Mr. McDevitt will have an opening on April 15 and will operate the store under the name of the Mount Pleasant Bargain House.
Michael L. Croghan, proprietor of the Hotel Frederick, will again conduct the Hotel Braddock this summer. He stated that he will reopen the Braddock Hostelry May 15 and has already a number of reservations. He said he is looking forward to a busy season, and is of the opinion that Braddock Heights will be one of the most popular resorts in the state this season.Today is a red letter day in the history of the commonwealth of Maryland. On March 25, 1634, some English colonists under Lord Baltimore landed on Blackstone Island, which they named St. Clement’s Island in St. Mary’s county, and founded the first permanent English settlement in Maryland.
Its origin being directly connected with the original land grants of the early eighteenth century, the L.E. Leatherman farm, known as “Jacob’s Fortune,” situated near Lewistown, is one of the most valuable, when its size is considered, in the county. Its owner admits that a normal wheat yield is 1,000 bushels, while the total acreage of the farm for all purposes is but 144 acres. In addition, this property has seven goldfish ponds, which have proven to be a profitable source of income to the owner. Its meadows maintain a herd of 25 head of cattle, and there is a fruit orchard covering something over two acres.
50 Years Ago
March 25, 1972
The United States Army announced Friday the disestablishment of the Fort Detrick unit of the Army Biological Defense Research Laboratory, an action affecting 132 civilian employees and 36 military positions. It was announced concurrently that expanded medical research will be performed by the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease (USAMRIID), which is located at the fort. This expanded medical research will provide job opportunities for many of the present employees of the Biological Research Laboratories, the Army said, thus limiting the net reduction in force in this activity to an estimated 16 employees. The medical program will result in a net gain of 82 military and 139 civilian personnel.
March is going out like a lion with snow flurries and freezing temperatures predicted this weekend, but spring is here, nonetheless. The cold weather shouldn’t fool anyone. Skunk cabbage and crocus, the first flowers of spring, were in full bloom this week.
20 Years Ago
March 25, 2002
Rodney Pulliam Sr. was a man of many gifts and much promise, people who knew him said Sunday. “He was a very blessed man, very sincere, very upright in his community. He loved the Lord,” said Deacon Andrews Juggins Jr. of the Littler Forest Baptist Church. Mr. Pulliam, 38, who was ordained as a pastor of the Stafford, Va., church on March 3, died Saturday in a multi-vehicle accident on Butterfly Lane. His three sons, Rodney Jr., 10; Jordan, 9; and Matthew; 8, also perished in the crash. Despite his job as chief operating officer of the city of Frederick, Mr. Pulliam was determined to make the three-hour round trip to the 68-member church north of Fredericksburg several times a week, Mr. Juggins said.
Calling the state Democratic Party an “arrogant monopoly,” Rep. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., R-2nd, on Saturday gave Republicans a glimpse into his gubernatorial campaign, which will be officially kicked off at 10 a.m. today. He spoke at the Frederick County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner in Lewistown. “This sustained monopoly is going to keep doing what it wants until it’s brought down,” Mr. Ehrlich said.
