SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
March 26, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 26, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 26, 2002
The grief over the deaths of Rodney B. Pulliam Sr. and his three young sons continued to resonate Monday through Frederick and City Hall with flags at half-staff, an afternoon prayer service in the aldermen’s boardroom and the memorial tolling of the Baker Park carillon. At City Hall, where Mr. Pulliam began working two weeks ago as a cabinet officer responsible for cultural and humanitarian agencies, the shock was still fresh.
Rep. Robert Ehrlich ended his monthslong public contemplation of his political future by announcing his entry into the Maryland governor’s race, pledging he would run a different kind of Republican campaign. Many political observers see Mr. Ehrlich as the GOP’s best chance to become the state’s first Republican chief executive since Spiro Agnew in 1966.
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland watermen pulled in a dismal 120,000 bushels of oysters this season from the Chesapeake Bay, according to preliminary estimates. The projected total harvest for the season that ends Sunday will fall more than 200,000 bushels below last year’s season and confirms forecasts of a continued downward slide in the statewide oyster catch.
Edward J. Patro joined the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday as a new prosecutor in the Maryland District Court Division. Mr. Patro, who is fluent in Spanish, is a graduate of Loyola College in Baltimore and the University of Baltimore School of Law, according to Frederick County State’s Attorney Scott Rolle.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
March 27, 1922
Harry Trout, who farms the Granville M. Smith farm on the Gas House Pike, near Frederick, lost two horses by drowning Saturday morning. Elmer Eyler, hired man, who was on one of the horses, narrowly escaped death by drowning. Early Saturday morning, Trout decided to take a two-horse wagon to the Monocacy river and give it a thorough washing. Eyler hitched the horses to the wagon and drove to the river. Eyler was sitting on a saddle on one of the horses. The team and wagon was backed into the river at a place called “Sweet Hole.” They backed in some distance, and one of the horses took fright and commenced rearing and was soon in deep water, pulling its mate with him. Both horses were harnessed tight, were unable to get loose and quickly drowned.
After drinking “moonshine” whiskey Saturday night, Frank Stroup, about 47 years old, of Brunswick, was found dead early yesterday morning about 200 yards from his home. Dr. Levin West, who examined the body, said death was caused by the alcoholic concoction he had partaken.
The first forest fire for the spring of 1922 broke out in the mountains west of Lewistown at 7 o’clock yesterday evening and traveled northward into the Fishing Creek region. Fire Warden Sylvester F. Moss, Yellow Springs, gathered together his firefighting force and hurried to the scene. By 10:30 he was reported to have gotten it under control, a very mild wind making the work comparatively easy. Part of the woods burned over had been swept by a fire before, but most of it is understood to be valuable timberland.
50 Years Ago
March 27, 1972
Is it possible to save the historic ruins of the Catoctin Furnace iron-making complex AND build the much needed dualization of U.S. Route 15 through the Catoctin Furnace area without delay? There’s quite a lot of differing opinion being expressed about that these days.
The newly organized Kiwanis Club of Suburban Frederick got off to a rousing start on Saturday with the presentation of the charter and gifts to the club from nearby clubs. Presenting the charter to Charter President Herman A. Hauver was Dr. George Bogikes, governor of Capital District, who told the ladies night dinner at Francis Scott Key Hotel that Kiwanis is an ideal vehicle for community involvement that is necessary to keep democracy alive.
20 Years Ago
March 27, 2002
The Frederick County Commissioners moved to speed up the Potomac River water treatment plant project Tuesday, possibly hastening an end to Frederick’s water crisis, but demanded the city make an advance payment of $800,000. If the city doesn’t come up with the cash by July 1, the county will cut the city out of the plan, the commissioners said. “A commitment is no good without money to back it up,” said Commissioner John Thompson Jr. “We can’t pay for this with words. We need a check.”
A 20-year-old Knoxville man who freed himself from handcuffs last week in an interview room at the Brunswick Police Department was found Tuesday evening hiding in the insulation between two walls of an apartment when an officer noticed a tapestry on the wall moving. Trent Dean Williams was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. after barricading himself for more than four hours in a large brick building at Sixth Avenue and A Street, Brunswick police said.
Two boys caught on golf carts at the VFW Country Club with bolt cutters in hand have admitted they’re responsible for late-night high jinks on the greens, officials with the Frederick Police Department said Tuesday. “You caught us,” one of the teenagers told Officer First Class Keith Donovan early Sunday when they were found in the golf cart pen at the VFW Post 3285. One of the boys admitted that the boys had probably broken into the storage lot and taken golf carts about 10 times. Staff at the golf course said they had to repair the course where vandals had been doing “doughnuts” on the greens.
