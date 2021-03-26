100 Years Ago
March 26, 1921
With the coming of spring, road construction plans are beginning to take shape, and work is expected to be commenced on some of the state thoroughfares in Frederick, Carroll and Montgomery counties in the near future. A contract for the construction of a stretch of highway in Frederick county was awarded to the M.J. Grove Lime Company. The work will consist of constructing the cut-off in the Georgetown pike from the Monocacy bridge toward Urbana. This cut-off was made in order to eliminate some bad curves and a hill, and the new highway must be of concrete. It is part of a state highway that goes through Urbana and Hyattsville to Washington.
The reduction of the maintenance of equipment and other departments of the B&O R.R. at Brunswick will take place on the last five days of the month, according to information received Thursday. It is reported that everything will be laid off in the yards at that point, with nothing to be run except fast freight and passenger trains during this period.
50 Years Ago
March 26, 1971
Fire totally destroyed a small house late last night on Hall Road, about three miles east of Frederick. The fire burned through all three rooms of the single-story house and into the basement. Fire Chief Bob Windsor of Company 15, of New Market, said that the fire was centered in the middle of the house when the fire companies arrived. No persons were injured in the fire, and neighboring residents said that no one was living in the house at present.
The process of solving a historical jig-saw puzzle was described last night to an annual gathering of Frederick County Phi Beta Kappa members at Hood College. Dr. Mary F. Keeler, a former Dean of the faculty at Hood, compared historical research to putting the pieces of a puzzle together. Dr. Keeler equated the building of a puzzle to her study of a particular voyage made by Sir Francis Drake in 1577-1579. Her “puzzle” involved the source and extent of a disagreement between Drake and one of his captains, by the name of Knowles.
20 Years Ago
March 26, 2001
They gathered by the Brunswick train station under cloudy skies on Saturday, remembering the crew and passengers who rolled through town for the last time on Feb. 16, 1996. “There is no such thing as closure — not as far as I’m concerned,” Goldie Byrd said to a group of about 30 people. “I’ll never forget my son.” The MARC train leaving Harpers Ferry that day met a fiery end in Silver Spring, killing 11 people on board.
Welcome to March madness. This is serious business — and we don’t mean college basketball. We’re talking about prom season. “These girls are not playing around this year,” said Sharon Renner, manager of Deb Shops in the FSK Mall. “They already know what they want when they come in because they’ve been shopping ahead by looking at magazines.” With several weeks to go to prom time, she’s already sold more than 200 dresses for the high school gala of the year.
(1) comment
how about the road runs through HyattsTOWN, not Hyattsville. Is the misprint what was actually written in 1921 or today
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.