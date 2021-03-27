SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
March 27, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 27, 1971
County Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner issued a statement Friday on recent jail breaks and incidents at the county jail. Baumgartner blamed inadequate facilities, lack of proper personnel and an increase in the number of people “crammed into a small space” as some of the problems he and his men face in the county.
AFB Airman Michael Fyock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Fyock Sr., Woodsboro, has received his first assignment after completing basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. He has been assigned to Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, for further training. Fyock is a graduate of Walkersville High School.
A high-speed baggage transfer system capable of processing 200 pieces of passenger baggage and mail sacks per minute has been installed by United Air Lines at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Built by the Industrial Systems Division of Aerojet-General Corporation of Frederick, the equipment supplements United’s 10-year-old Rapistan system, which handles only nonconnecting local baggage. The new system will accommodate mounting volumes of passenger baggage, which make up almost half of the total processed by United at O’Hare.
20 Years Ago
March 27, 2001
Six Linganore High School students were hurt Monday afternoon when their vehicle flipped. Deputy Michael Ochos said the students were headed north on Old Annapolis Road toward Linganore High when they ran off the right side and struck a utility pole. When the 17-year-old driver swerved back, the vehicle flipped, slid across the road, hit an embankment and came to rest on the road. Four of the six students were flown by helicopters to Baltimore where they were listed in good condition. A condition was not available on one student, and a sixth was taken by ambulance to Frederick Memorial Hospital and released.
A shoplifting bust turned out to be bigger than deputies expected Sunday evening, when officers found more than $16,000 worth of clothing inside the suspects’ vehicle. The suspects “may have been involved in other large retail thefts in neighboring counties,” said Cpl. Keith Bowerman of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
March 28, 1921
This date was Easter Monday. The Frederick News-Post did not print an Easter Monday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 28, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not print a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 28, 2001
An Ohio university official has been chosen as Hood College’s new president, the school announced. Ronald J. Volpe, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Capital University, Columbus, will begin his duties as Hood’s 10th president on July 1.
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes on Tuesday ordered a 90-day moratorium on new development plans, annexations and rezoning in the city. The action gives the city a respite from growth while officials assess the city’s ability to meet current and future demand for water and sewer service.
Mary Elizabeth Myers, 105, formerly of Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, died Tuesday, March 27, at Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick. Known as one of Thurmont’s “Hello Girls,” Mrs. Myers and her two sisters were telephone operators in the town from 1916 to 1949. By 1920, all three of the teenage sisters were telephone operators. The town’s phone system went to direct dialing in 1949, and the need for operators diminished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.