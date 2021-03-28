100 Years Ago
March 28, 1921
This date was Easter Monday. The Frederick News-Post did not print an Easter Monday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 28, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not print a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 28, 2001
An Ohio university official has been chosen as Hood College's new president, the school announced. Ronald J. Volpe, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Capital University, Columbus, will begin his duties as Hood's 10th president on July 1.
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes on Tuesday ordered a 90-day moratorium on new development plans, annexations and rezoning in the city. The action gives the city a respite from growth while officials assess the city's ability to meet current and future demand for water and sewer service.
Mary Elizabeth Myers, 105, formerly of Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, died Tuesday March 27, at Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick. Known as one of Thurmont's "Hello Girls," Mrs. Myers and her two sisters were telephone operators in the town from 1916 to 1949. By 1920, all three of the teen-age sisters were telephone operators. The town's phone system went to direct dialing in 1949 and the need for operators diminished.
