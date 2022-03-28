100 Years Ago
March 28, 1922
Chief of Police Derr, Officer Winpigler and Deputy Sheriff Allen Bartgis raided the home of Jennie Lee and Luther Lee on West Sixth street last night and placed them under arrest for keeping a disorderly house. The following were arrested as witnesses: Howard Robertson, Charles Gordon, Dora Weedon, Geneivie Lee, Clarence Murphy and John Gordon. All eight of them were committed to jail for the night and will be given a hearing this morning. It is charged that there has been drinking and carousing at this house for some time and that people visiting there have been keeping up a noise until a late hour of the night and that this has been the cause of much complaint. Yesterday evening, it is claimed, the people indulged in home brew and became boisterous about the premises again.
Asking the County Commissioners to recommend to the State Roads Commission to build one mile and a quarter of the two and a quarter miles of the Ijamsville road leading from Haugh’s blacksmith shop on the Baltimore pike toward Ijamsville station, a delegation appeared before the board Monday morning. Last summer the county started a two-and-one road on this stretch, beginning at the Ijamsville end, and approximately one mile was constructed. As the whole piece was not completed, users of the road were little or not better off during the winter than in previous years.
50 Years Ago
March 28, 1972
State Comptroller Louis Goldstein, representing Gov. Marvin Mandel and the Board of Public Works, made a swift helicopter tour of Woodsboro and Cunningham Falls State Park Monday morning. Goldstein arrived in Woodsboro to inspect an 87-acre tract the town hopes to buy from the State Roads Commission for use as a public park.
To cope with discipline problems at city parks and playgrounds this summer, the Frederick City Recreation Commission will ask the mayor and board of aldermen for a budget increase of $3,000. Regarding the problem, Emerson Dorsey noted that “high school kids can’t control” the situation in some parks and suggest that older persons such as school guards, physical education majors or older college students might do better.
20 Years Ago
March 28, 2002
Vandals did about $50,000 in damage to the new Maryland National Golf Club sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said Wednesday. The 194-acre course on Hollow Road, under construction since August 2000, is scheduled to open June 28, said Mike McGillicuddy, general manager. Deputies were called to the course Wednesday morning after the maintenance crew found that eight John Deere Gators were missing. Two of them were valued at $18,000 apiece and the others valued at $7,000 each. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the Gators were used to cause extensive damage to the greens and then disabled and abandoned,” deputies wrote in a report.
Despite slightly higher than average rainfall in March, the National Weather Service has declared Frederick County to be in an “imminent drought emergency.”
Mount Airy Mayor Gerald Johnson, negotiating to buy the old Farmers & Mechanics Bank building for a new Town Hall has no plans to have it appraised, drawing criticism from some other officials. Town Council member Frank Johnson said the approximately 85-year-old structure should be appraised before the council votes on a deal.
