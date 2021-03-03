100 Years Ago
March 3, 1921
The committee composed of Claude Toms, chairman; Frank Gaver, George Smith, Charles Harp, Lorenzo Miller, Harvey Long and Jeremiah Rice, appointed at a public meeting in Myersville about six weeks ago to recommend a site for a new high school building, have two locations under consideration. Both sites under consideration are on the property of Cyrus F. Flook. One is situated immediately east of the town, and the other is near the United Brethren church.
After having conducted a leather finding store for over 15 years, Henry A. Hahn has sold his establishment at 110 East Patrick street to William H. Moore on private terms. Mr. Hahn will retire. Mr. Moore, who conducts a shoe repair shop at 39 East Patrick street, gets possession at once. He stated yesterday that he expected to make a number of improvements to the shop and then conduct the same line of business as Mr. Hahn, who opened his place in 1904. Prior to that, he was employed at the Birely Tannery for over 36 years working as a leather finisher.
50 Years Ago
March 3, 1971
Mrs. Margaret Rawson, an authority in the field of language disabilities, will be guest speaker at the meeting of the Frederick County Laubach Literacy Council to be held March 4 at Trinity Methodist Church. A former assistant professor of sociology at Hood College, Mrs. Rawson is the author of a book, “Developmental Language Disabilities: Adult Accomplishments of Dyslexia Boys,” published by the Johns Hopkins Press.
A 16-year-old Frederick youth is in satisfactory condition in Frederick Memorial Hospital after falling through a window in Thomas Johnson High School yesterday. Two youths were apparently playing around in front of a window between a hall and the school library when they fell against the window, police said. One held on to the wall to keep from going through but the other suffered multiple lacerations on his legs and wrist when he fell through, investigating Sgt. Gary L. Heerd said.
Many parents in the Myersville and New Market-Urbana areas have been notified by school authorities that their children will be transferred to two new schools scheduled to open in September of 1971. The Myersville Elementary School, a $1 million project, will open with about 300 students, most of them now students at the old Myersville school. About 96 students now attending the Middletown Elementary School will be transferred to the new facility. The Green Valley School, a $1.3 million project slated for occupancy this coming fall, will draw its 750 students largely from New Market and also from Urbana.
20 Years Ago
March 3, 2001
WASHINGTON — It’s the weekend, and thousands of tourists are at the White House, snapping photos from outside the gates. But President Bush is not inside. He is at Camp David on the scenic hills of Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain, the only place where he can still drive, run with his two dogs and relax in privacy. “I intend every chance I get to go up,” Mr. Bush said. “It’s a good place to relax. It’s a good place to catch up on my work.”
Just when you thought it was safe to put away the snow shovel, Mother Nature pulls a fast one. Forecasters were treading lightly saying a Nor’easter could be here late Saturday night and dump 10-20 inches before slowly moving out Tuesday; or that it could head out into ocean and skip us.
