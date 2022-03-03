100 Years Ago
March 3, 1922
The county commissioners, Dr. Victor F. Cullen, superintendent of the Sabillasville Sanatorium, and other citizens of Hauvers district held a conference with the State Roads Commission in Baltimore Wednesday relative to the state taking over the road from Thurmont to the Sanatorium and converting it into an improved highway. A bill is now before the Legislature providing for the state to take over and improve all highways leading from main roads to state institutions.
A movement was launched Tuesday night at a meeting of the Frederick County Historical Society to begin the collection of valuable documents and portraits of historic interest for permanent preservation in this city. The Artz Library, to be located in Frederick city, will be the location of these possessions, and it was decided to commence at once to gather the material. Two important gifts — one a valuable document of the Civil War and the other a portrait of Francis Scott Key, author of “The Star-Spangled Banner” — were announced Wednesday as located through the efforts of the county historical society. The document of the Civil War period is the Ordinance of Secession. The portrait of Key is within reach through the generosity of William Tyler Page, of Washington, the author of America’s Creed.
With the installation of the new Duplex 16-page tubular plate press, the plant of the News-Post has within the past year been virtually re-equipped so that it is better prepared than ever to serve its purpose. The new newspaper press is the “last word” in printing equipment of that kind. It is the only press of that make in use in Maryland. Sixteen pages can be printed at one time with a maximum speed of 30,000 copies per hour.
50 Years Ago
March 3, 1972
A poem written in Latin by Francis Scott Key, author of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and signed by him is among a number of valuable autographs to be offered Saturday at public auction in Philadelphia. The poem begins “Book! Delight of a Girl,” and a translation of the entire poem in English accompanies it. White it is generally not known, Francis Scott Key was a Latin scholar, and he wrote a number of translations from the classics in the form of poetry, it was stated by Judge Edward S. Delaplaine, Key biographer, yesterday.
An ordinance to allow the establishment of “group homes” in multi-family residential areas was passed by the Frederick city mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night. The ordinance, recommended by the city planning and zoning commission, was given support by one of the larger groups to appear before the town meeting, and it found no one to speak in opposition to its adoption.
20 Years Ago
March 3, 2002
