100 Years Ago
March 30, 1921
Freezing temperatures, ranging from 20 to 25 degrees Monday night and yesterday morning, played havoc with fruit trees of Maryland orchards. The freeze caught fruit trees at a critical stage. Thousands were in full blossom. The damage cannot be estimated, but the loss is heavy. Of all varieties of fruit most injured, cherries probably head the casualty list. In rotation come plums, apples, peaches.
Selling 53 horses in 55 minutes is the record made at the horse sale of C.E. Culler by the auctioneer Edgar T. Mercer. This averaged just about one horse a minute. These horses belonged to Ed. Borders of Grand Island, Neb., being shipped here from that distance.
Clarence Reeseman, arrested recently by a Western Maryland Railroad detective, is being held by Sheriff Wertenbaker for authorities from Pennsylvania who will take him to Waynesboro to answer a charge of breaking into the cottage of J.H. Stoner. He is also charged with being implicated in the robbery of the Emmitsburg station at Rocky Ridge and the Western Maryland station at Key ar. He is also wanted by the authorities of York, Pa., and in Carroll county.
50 Years Ago
March 30, 1971
The first in a series of five Sunday Eastern Girls Track League meets was held over the past weekend at Georgemantown Academy, near Philadelphia, Pa. Cheryl Poirier led the Frederick Track Club at the meet with two individual wins in the 12-13 age division. Cheryl registered a 4’10’’ high jump and a 7.5 second 50-yard hurdle clocking for the wins. She has managed to stay undefeated in the hurdles for more than a year now and has never finished below second in the high jump.
Although Easter is less than two weeks away, an efficient Ijamsville youngster, Kevin Michael Thompson has already written Santa Claus. Quite possibly the state of the economy rather than the season is responsible for Kevin’s request. He writes, “Dear Santa, The thing I want most is coins, I need a mercury dime. I need a Buffalo nickel. And last of all a gold dollar.” Kevin also wrote, “You may look at my coin collection. It is in the brown case near the bed.”
20 Years Ago
March 30, 2001
A hawk hit by a car Thursday morning on Md. 355 is recuperating at a local veterinary clinic. Haley Shreeves, of Middletown, said she was waiting in traffic when the hawk was hit by a car. “I think it was eating roadkill when it was hit,” she said. A Frederick County Animal Control Officer took the red-wing hawk to Opossum Pike Veterinary Clinic.
The Committee for Frederick County is lobbying elected officials to adopt its Code of Conduct with the hope of engendering public discourse with a higher level of civility. The code calls for citizens — led by elected officials, candidates for public office and the media — to conduct themselves in a respectful and responsible manner, according to the document.
