100 Years Ago
March 30, 1922
A coroner’s jury, with Justice J. Grahame Johnson presiding, returned a verdict at an inquest yesterday afternoon to the effect that Cecelia C. Ricketts, found dead the day before at her home, near Mountaindale, with a bullet hole in her head, had been the victim of an assault and died from a pistol shot in the right temple. The inquest was held at the store, and about 20 witnesses were examined. The testimony was of a nature that warranted the authorities holding Charles Hill now in jail charged with the murder, a nephew of the murdered woman.
Creagerstown district, Frederick county, lays claim to being the birth place of the Lutheran church in Maryland, records showing that the first church of the denomination in the state being established at Monocacy, about a mile from the town. It is said to be the second oldest Lutheran church in America. History says that there were three or four houses and some scattered settlements in 1733.
50 Years Ago
March 30, 1972
The H-P-I grading system implemented for self-pacing programs in county high schools this year will be replaced during the final quarter of the school year by an A-B-C-D-I grading system. The decision to return to the more convenient grading scale, Superintendent Dr. John L. Carnochan said, was based on the fact that colleges are reluctant to accept the new grading system.
When Elmer Eshleman, vice president of Maryland National Bank, goes home from work today, he will have retired from a career of 55 years in banking. Located at Maryland National’s regional headquarters in Frederick since 1968, Eshleman had been senior vice president and chief executive officer of Western Maryland Trust Company from 1934 until the banks merged.
20 Years Ago
March 30, 2002
Beginning today, the name of both the morning Frederick Post and the evening edition, The News, will be combined to form a new flag — The Frederick News-Post. The name change is being made in preparation of the merger of The News into a single morning edition using the combined name, beginning June 1. The News dates to 1883 under the current ownership of the Randall family, who are direct descendants of the newspaper’s founder, William T. Delaplaine. The Frederick Post, founded in 1910, has been under the family’s ownership since 1916.
The Frederick Board of Aldermen signaled support this week for rewriting a deal to provide parking for the C. Burr Artz Central Library, changes that will reduce the city’s revenue from the deal by about $500,000. Backing for this new arrangement with the county appeared to be a gesture of goodwill in what has sometimes been a quarrelsome relationship between the Frederick Board of Aldermen and the Frederick County Commissioners.
