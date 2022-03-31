100 Years Ago
March 31, 1922
Developments were brought to light yesterday, which the authorities feel have strengthened the case against Charles Hill, charged with assaulting and shooting Cecelia Ricketts, found dead at her home near Mountaindale Tuesday afternoon with a bullet hole in her head. The ball was taken from her left cheek and was found to be 35 calibre, the same as the weapon taken from Hill at the time of his arrest and also the same as a loaded cartridge found in his pocket. What is believed to have been a motive for the crime has been revealed. Hill, it has been learned, held a policy of $125 insurance on the life of the woman who had been paying the premiums. The theory has been advanced that he might have wanted money to marry the woman with whom he was found at church, at Fountain Mills, when placed under arrest.
Men’s Bible classes, of not only the United States but the world will be the saviors of civilization, of society, said Emory L. Coblentz last evening in an address at the ninth annual banquet of the Builders’ Adult Bible Class of the Grace Reformed church. “I regret that the statement was made several days ago that the church should have no part in politics.” There is, said Mr. Coblentz, a place in politics for the church, a great need of men with lofty ideals, a need for Christian men.”
Fire caused by a curtain igniting from an overheated stove did little damage at the repair shop of George Ball, at the rear of his home on East Patrick street, extended, about 10 o’clock yesterday morning. An alarm was sounded, and the three fire companies responded, but their services were not needed. The side of the building was charred. The loss, Mr. Ball stated, will not exceed $5.
50 Years Ago
March 31, 1972
In the last three years, the town of Thurmont has completely stripped or “clear cut” 150 acres of timber in its watershed. The 550,000 board feet of lumber and assorted small trees and branches sold as pulpwood brought the town $32,000 or about half the original cost of the entire watershed. State forester for Frederick County, Ken Willets, isn’t ashamed of the ugly swath of stripped land. Thursday he brought 54 foresters from all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico to see the clearing as an example of modern forest management.
Over 9,000 visitors made their way to the top of Catoctin Mountain on the four weekends in March to watch maple syrup being made at Catoctin Mountain Park, near the Hog Rock parking lot. Elden Wanrow, park naturalist, and Evers Messner, of the park maintenance staff, discussed the syruping process with as many as 150 people at a time.
“The film is not supposed to be a children’s cartoon,” explained Richard Jefferies in a recent interview. It’s more on the adult level, symbolic and thought-provoking.” Thus Jefferies described the animated film he composed, which took first place in the second annual Young People’s Film Festival, sponsored by WETA Television, Washington. The young filmmaker won in the 12- to 15-year-old category with his production, “The Buck.” His work has now been submitted to the national festival sponsored by National Educational Television in New York.
20 Years Ago
March 31, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
