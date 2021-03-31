100 Years Ago
March 31, 1921
The controversy over whether the state police have the right to hold persons arrested for offenses of the automobile or state laws for the Federal authorities in the event they are found or suspected of violating the Volstead act is at an end. In an opinion handed down by Attorney General Armstrong, no state police officer has the right to stop or search a car for liquor or alcohol. The work of the state police stops when the office of Commissioner E.A. Baughman or that of the Federal Prohibition Commissioner is notified.
Has the 46-year difference in ages caused trouble between George Oyster, of Washington, and owner of a fine farm near Walkersville, this county, and his young wife? The entire floor of the Flamingo Hotel, occupied up to recently by the 72-year-old multi-millionaire horseman and his 26-year-old bride has been vacated, separately, and thereby hangs considerable gossip in the lobby according to a dispatch from Miami, Florida. The hints at a possible rift are emphatically denied by Henry R. Braner, manager of Mr. Oyster’s business interests and a close friend. He said, “Mr. Oyster came North to attend to some income tax matters. I know, for I came with him. Mrs. Oyster and her mother are motoring leisurely to rejoin Mr. Oyster here.”
50 Years Ago
March 31, 1971
A new senior baseball league has been recently organized in Frederick County. The league, which consists of seven teams, will be for boys from 14 to 17 years old. It is the first time that a league has been organized for boys this age, according to league president Charles Nicodemus.
Runners from as far away as Ohio are scheduled to participate in what will most likely be the largest John F. Kennedy 50-mile hike since the event began in 1961. At the last count, 614 people have entered the April 3 hike compared to a little more than 300 last year, according to officials of the Cumberland Valley Athletic League, which is sponsoring the hike.
20 Years Ago
March 31, 2001
Good Morning! “Gossip is when you hear something you like about someone you don’t.” — Earl Wilson
The Bradford pear tree still haunts Frederick a dozen years after the city stopped planting them. Twenty-five years ago, the fast-growing and attractive tree was the preferred greenery planted by cities throughout the nation, including Frederick. “It was the tree to solve all trees,” said Stuart Frazier, chief of the Frederick Public Works Department’s ground maintenance division and a certified arborist. “What we have discovered over the years is that there are lots of negative issues associated with these trees.” The most pressing problem is the tree’s fast-growing roots that continue to uproot Frederick’s sidewalks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.