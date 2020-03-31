100 Years Ago
March 31, 1920
Albany, N.Y. — The five suspended Socialist members of the New York Assembly were declared disloyal and unworthy of their seats in the majority report of the Judiciary Committee filed today. The majority report recommends that the Assembly vote to declare vacant the seats of the five men. It holds that all charges made against them on the opening day of the session have been fully sustained; that the Socialist party has been proved to advocate force and violence for overthrow of the United States Government and that the American Socialists are in full accord and sympathy with the Russian and Soviet Government. Further, the majority report urges legislation which would in effect prevent the Socialist party from occupying a place on the official ballot.
Notwithstanding the severe winter, reports are to the effect that the wheat in almost every section of the county is showing signs of being much better than expected by agricultural experts. The fact that the weather has been continuously cold almost up to the present time makes the prospect not only for wheat, but for all fruits, much brighter than it was thought during the winter.
Mrs. Emma Fissell, Woodsboro, said to be of German extraction, and formerly of York, Pa., created considerable excitement at the home of her father-in-law George Fissell yesterday afternoon. For about 15 minutes while in a fit of temper, she nearly broke up housekeeping and declared that no officer in the county could arrest her. Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker, however, was notified and in a short time he had her before Justice Adam Roser, who imposed a suspended sentence of three months in the House of Correction and afterward suspended the sentence with the understanding that if arrested again the sentence will become effective.
50 Years Ago
March 31, 1970
At the Monday afternoon session of the County Commissioners’ budget review, several adjustments were made in the $7,465,192 revenue estimate figure. The commissioners tentatively deleted $25,000 from gas tax and highway user revenues, bringing the estimate for 1971 to $1,500,000. Several other figures were raised pending the outcome of budget requests and legislation in the general assembly which might affect state re-imbursible salaries for some county officials.
State Police Monday afternoon apprehended a 19-year-old who police say escaped from a correctional institution in Dade County, Florida, on March 28. Sgt. Thomas Bosley said Richard Brookes’ car broke down in the vicinity of Johnsville, and the officer stopped to lend assistance. Bosley said he recognized the name from a wanted list and took Brookes to the Frederick barracks.
20 Years Ago
March 31, 2000
A Frederick County official took some of the blame for the delays in replacing the water system in Braddock Heights at a meeting Thursday night. “I think we have not done the best job we could have done up here,” said Mike Marschner, director of the Department of Utilities and Solid Waste Management.
One less pothole lies in the path of an $8 million special taxing district to pay for Lake Linganore road improvements, as the Frederick County Commissioners voted Thursday to take the plan to public hearing next month. The residents of five Linganore neighborhoods have voted to have an extra levy placed on their homes to pay for repairs to the rutted, deteriorating roads that course through the lakeside community.
The City of Frederick has regained possession of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, foreclosing on the property in accordance with the sale agreement that guaranteed a grocery store would operate there. The agreement between the city and Denrich Associates, which briefly had a Tesoro Food Mart in the North Market Street building that closed in October 1998, made foreclosure an option if the building remained vacant for six months. The building has been vacant for a year and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.