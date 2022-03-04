100 Years Ago
March 4, 1922
Laying west of the Emmitsburg pike a mile north of Frederick is one of the heaviest wheat-producing tracts in Frederick county, the “Bolton Farm,” owned by former county commissioner John W. Humm. The property is tenanted by Mr. Humm’s son, Claude Humm, and has been owned by Mr. Humm for eight years. It was purchased by Mr. Humm from William J. Worman, and was then known as the “Grahen Horst Farm.”
Charles W.F. Cashour completes his forty-ninth year as an employee of the W.D. Bowers Lumber Company today. Tomorrow will conclude the forty-fifth year for Mr. Eader. Most of the employees of the company have been with them for a long time. The average for the majority being between 25 and 30 years.
50 Years Ago
March 4, 1972
Frederick City began to clean up streets and repair an estimated $200,000 damage caused by Friday morning’s brief but violent windstorm. The storm, described by some as a “twister,” was followed Friday morning by a cold air mass, pushing temperatures below the freezing point by mid-afternoon. Extensive property damage occurred in the first block of West Third Street with heavy structural damage to No. 7. The roofs at No. 9 and No. 13 were ripped off. The 300 block of North Market Street, East Fourth and East Fifth streets were also severely damaged. Several trees were toppled in Baker Park.
A public hearing to discuss the location of the proposed second lane of U.S. 15 as it passes through the Catoctin Furnace area between Lewistown and Thurmont has been scheduled for April 5 at the Lewistown Elementary School. Several questions were raised regarding potential damage to the historic value of Catoctin Furnace ruins and associated structures at the original hearing in November. It was also learned that the site and remaining structures of the Catoctin Furnace Iron-Making Village near Thurmont have been formally accepted for listing in the National Registry of Historic Places.
20 Years Ago
March 4, 2002
The past three-month period was the driest in Washington and fourth-driest in Baltimore since official record-keeping on rain and snowfall began in 1872, National Weather Service meteorologists said Sunday. However, Saturday’s rainfall did little to help the drought-plagued region, and no rain is in the seven-day forecast that began Sunday. The meteorologists said the three-month data on Washington and Baltimore show near-record warmth as well.
Michele Orey, a 17-year-old freshman at Penn State University, was the 25th woman to be crowned Miss Frederick on Saturday night. She is the latest in a line of titleholders that began in 1978, when the Sertoma Club of Frederick began crowning women with the title of Miss Frederick.
