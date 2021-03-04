100 Years Ago
March 4, 1921
Frederick’s newest industry, the clothing factory of Isaac Hamburger and Sons Inc., has commenced operations. Work in the plant commenced on Monday, and the factory expects to be in full operation within the next 10 days or two weeks. When it is going at full speed, 200 persons will be employed. The factory is on the west side of South Market street, between West All Saints and West South streets in the building that formerly housed the carriage factory of D.F. Davis.
The utilization to a remarkable extent of radium for commercial purposes will not check nor materially interfere with its medicinal use, Dr. Howard A. Kelly, of Baltimore, who who controls a greater quantity of the substance than any individual in the world, said. “Commercial development in the last year or so,” the surgeon declared, “has been the most remarkable phase in connection with radium. Watch companies and luminous paint companies are utilizing it commercially to a great extent, and it is proving indispensable in submarines and airplanes.”
50 Years Ago
March 4, 1971
Over 3 inches of snow fell on Frederick County yesterday accompanied by temperatures just below freezing, surprising Frederick Countians who early await the official coming of spring in 16 days.
After defining poetry as life sifted through a strainer, a black poetess gave a Hood College audience last night a taste of some of her best. Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, offered the capacity crowd at Rosenstock Hall a number of her own selections as well as several from what she called the “vital and vigorous new young black poets.”
20 Years Ago
March 4, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
