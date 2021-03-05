100 Years Ago
March 5, 1921
The Tidewater Portland Cement plant, Union Bridge, which reduced to part time December 6 last, and which has been completely closed for the past month, will resume operation on Monday with 200 men. By Wednesday, the plant is expected to be in full day-and-night operation with 333 employees.
Following a lengthy discussion of the local housing situation by the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, resolutions were passed. Considerable data on the local situation has been accumulated by those appointed to make the survey, and the board feels that there is already shown sufficient demand to justify the beginning of operations at the earliest possible moment. Information has come to the Chamber that there has come to the Chamber that there are at this time several families contemplating leaving Frederick and moving to other cities because they are unable to secure livable quarters.
50 Years Ago
March 5, 1971
The son of a former ambassador to Russia was injured in a two-car collision on U.S. 15, south of Orchard Road yesterday. Christopher Kennan, son of U.S. Ambassador George Kennan, apparently crossed the center lane of U.S. 15 in his southbound 1963 microbus and collided with a northbound 1965 sedan driven by a Rocky Ridge resident.
Old Man Winter has worn out his welcome in Frederick County, as he added another half-inch of snow yesterday to the 3 inches accumulated Wednesday.
The worst Mount St. Mary’s season since Jim Phelan became coach 17 years ago came to an end in Salem, Va., as the Mounties lost to Loyola of Baltimore 81-65 in first-round play of the Mason-Dixon conference Tournament.
20 Years Ago
March 5, 2001
The big snowstorm that has loomed for days in Frederick County weather forecasts hadn’t delivered its punch by Sunday evening, but forecasters warned it was likely to arrive today. Little more than some icy rain had fallen by Sunday night, torturing school children as they waited until this morning to learn whether school would be canceled.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — President Bush dedicated a $4 billion aircraft carrier in honor of Ronald Reagan on Sunday and pledged to pursue the 40th president’s desire to “patiently build the momentum of freedom” in every corner of the world.
