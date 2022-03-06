100 Years Ago
March 6, 1922
A tragedy creating a frenzy of indignation, was enacted at Buckeystown yesterday afternoon about 12:30 o'clock, when Miss Arta Iris Jenkins, the attractive 17-year-old granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Hess, was shot in the forehead and almost instantly killed, by Harvey Gartrell, about 20, a rejected suitor. Immediately afterward the murderer turned the gun on himself and inflicted a slight scalp wound. He then dashed from the house, jumped into his automobile and started in the direction of this city at a high rate of speed. He abandoned his car at the "sand hole" about two miles south of Frederick, and was last seen making his way across a field in the direction of the Monocacy river. State police and a number incensed citizens took up the trail but up to a late hour last night he had not been captured. The impression prevails that he committed suicide by drowning himself in the river.
Garfield Hopkins, 35 or 40 years old, narrowly escaped being brained with an axe in the hands of his wife, near Adamstown, during a quarrel Saturday afternoon. He threw up his hand to ward off the attack and received a blow which badly cut his arm. According to the woman, he came home and started a quarrel. During the argument which followed, he slapped her face several times. This enraged the woman and picking up an axe she made for her husband. It is said that she aimed to strike him on the head.
Jazz dancers must go! So say the uplifters, the old-timers who frown upon the modern dances, and say others more moderate in their views on the modern dances, but who still believe that jazz goes a degree too far. This style of dance is being prohibited on dancing floors all over the country. Marshall Miles, the manager of at least one dancing hall, the one on the second floor of Junior Hall, has decreed that jazz dancing will not be tolerated in that hall.
50 Years Ago
March 6, 1972
Approximately 650 children from low-income families will have the opportunity to attend camp this summer because of the efforts of a number of volunteer workers in the county. Two camps, one in Libertytown and one at Fort Detrick, will be operated with money collected through fundraising activities and individual donations for county youths in the 6-13 age bracket. A VISTA volunteer and a number of area parents are currently planning the two camp sessions.
The success story of the Rosebud Perfume Company, in Woodsboro, is detailed in "Rose Oil, Trust and the U.S. Mails" in the spring issue of Maryland Magazine on newsstands in the Frederick area. Using the same production methods and sales techniques as when it began in the 1890s, this family business still thrives in the 20th century. Frederick County is also mentioned in the "Portrait" section where former New York Yankee outfielder and now local horse breeder Charlie Keller is spotlighted.
20 Years Ago
March 6, 2002
The U.S. Army and Marine Corps signed a $185 million contract Tuesday with Frederick Manufacturing to build deployable water purification units for American troops. The contract, probably the largest federal contract ever won by a Frederick business, is expected to pump $30 million a year into the city's economy and add jobs to Frederick Manufacturing's 124-person workforce.
The Thurmont town commissioners imposed their toughest water restrictions to date Tuesday night, closing down car washes and allowing laundromats to be open only three days a week. The move comes after three months of unsuccessful efforts to restrict water usage by the town's 5,000 residents. If the new measures don't save enough water, the town will impose even stricter limits.
