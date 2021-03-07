100 Years Ago
March 7, 1921
Three public sales were held in the county yesterday. Full reports have been received from only one, that of the personal property of John F. Cronise, Harmony Grove. Reports show that the bidding for old furniture and household effects at this sale was unusually spirited and high prices were commanded by these articles. An old grandfather clock commanded the highest price and was sold for $330.
"Sleeping sickness," the malady which has puzzled physicians throughout the country, has developed in Frederick. The patient is Mrs. Marion Duvall, West Second street, who has been ill for about nine weeks. For weeks, Mrs. Duvall has been suffering from a constant drowsiness and complaining of feeling sleepy.
Joseph Bowles, of Winchester, Va., 22 years old, was seriously injured about 5 o'clock Saturday when an automobile in which he and two friends were riding struck the left side of the bridge over Ballenger creek, on the Jefferson road, near Feagaville, and upset. The impact diverted the course of the machine some yards and after turning over in the creek the machine righted itself. Bowles was taken to the City Hospital, and an examination revealed that his back was broken.
50 Years Ago
March 7, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 7, 2001
Twenty-four hours after a former Knoxville boy allegedly opened fire on his California classmates, Brunswick educators struggled to understand how their "happy-go-lucky" honor roll student could be accused of shooting two boys to death. Monday's school shooting in Santee, Calif., that killed the two teens and wounded 13 others, is the worst since two young gunmen in Colorado put Columbine High School on the map almost two years ago.
The push to make city elections a non-partisan affair has been abandoned for now, Frederick Alderman Joseph Baldi, the leading proponent of the change, said. The lack of public support for the initiative dissuaded him from continuing to champion the cause, he said.
An $11 million "miscommunication" may cost the Citizens Nursing Home board more than money. Kevin Quirk, chairman of the board of trustees for the county-operated nursing home, went before the Frederick County Commissioners to explain how the estimated cost of three proposed construction projects was $11 million too high.
