100 Years Ago
March 7, 1922
Up to an early hour this morning, Harvey Gartrell, who shot and killed Arta Iris Jenkins at the home of her grandparents in Buckeystown, had not been captured. Clues regarded as almost positive that the murderer had not committed suicide by drowning himself in the Monocacy river were discovered late yesterday afternoon, and from that time, Sheriff James A. Jones, Deputy Charles W. Smith and state police officers have been running down the clues. After spending several hours along the Monocacy at points between Reich’s Ford and Frederick Junction, officers express themselves as feeling confident Gartrell did not drown himself. “He simply eluded his pursuers,” said Captain Williams of the state police force, “and may have jumped a freight train at Frederick Junction under cover of darkness and got away.”
Another of Frederick city’s industrial plants being operated by electricity, The Frederick Brick Works, one of the largest industries in Frederick city, has been enhanced over to electric drive. The plant has been in the course of change over for the past few months but has recently been completed owing to the delay in the delivery of machinery.Fire, believed to have been of incendiary origin, this morning early, entirely destroyed the bakery of Elmer Stockman at the rear of the double brick residence owned by William Stockman, 220 East Seventh street. Saturday night a week ago the bakery was fired, but was extinguished before much damage had been caused. The fire this morning was discovered shortly after one one o’clock. The three fire companies reported but the bakery had been entirely destroyed.
50 Years Ago
March 7, 1972
City police Monday listed as Frederick’s biggest theft ever the robbery of $45,000 worth of goods from the Montgomery Ward store in Frederick Towne Mall Sunday night or Monday morning. The last big theft was in 1968, when a ring of thieves stole over $10,000 in goods from five city and county clothing stores. Police believe at least two thieves parked a small truck or van in a dirt-floored walkway on the west side of the building, while the thieves broke a 4-foot hole in Wards’ brick faced concrete wall.
The Barbara Fritchie House, one of the star historical attractions of Frederick, was the purchaser of a poem written and signed by Francis Scott Key, author of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was offered at public auction in Philadelphia Saturday. Richard R. Kline, who attended the auction, was the successful bidder as agent for the Barbara Fritchie House. The poem was wold for $375, which was $25 more than the estimated value.
20 Years Ago
March 7, 2002
Frederick’s water crunch, coupled with the threat of continuing drought has forced city officials to look at tough measures for reducing water use, possibly fining those who squander water or even compelling some businesses to cut hours.
Dripping with sweat and gasping for breath, 23-year-old Grayson Abrecht III and his friend Rocky Diamond, 19, broke a world record Wednesday night at FSK mall. In front of a small crowd at Pocket Change arcade, the two men from Frederick danced their way to fame. The friends broke an eight-hour record in the Guinness Book of World Records for length of time spent dancing on an interactive arcade game called Dance Dance Revolution. The two danced for nine hours and five minutes.
(1) comment
Great stories, questionable writing. Looking forward to an update on Harvey, wonder what ever happened to him?
