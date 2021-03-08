100 Years Ago
March 8, 1921
Jesse Himes, of Burkittsville, under indictment on a charge of stealing six chickens valued at $6 from the home of Mrs. Ella Hoffmaster at Garrett’s Mill on January 21 last, was found guilty of the charge by Judge Wagaman in the Circuit Court of Hagerstown and was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction.
Firing the first gun of the approaching campaign, the Democratic County Central Committee will meet in the Masonic Temple Building on March 12. Cooperation among the men and women workers is one of the things that will be stressed at the confab. Chairman Leonard C. Barrick said that in order for the Democrats to get the best results, it is essential that the political activities of the Democratic women and those of the men be in some way coordinated so as to insure the best results both in the registration of voters and in the general election.
50 Years Ago
March 8, 1971
Advancing the educational interests of exceptional children was the motive that brought representatives from all over the state to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School to attend the semiannual meeting of the Maryland Federation of Chapters Council for Exceptional Children. As professional persons, the MCEC seeks to serve those children for whom the regular school program is inadequate or inappropriate. The type of special programming needed by these children may involve only the provision of special material or as maximum as the necessity for total care facilities.
Spry and active at 102 years, Mrs. Pauline Brooks returned to her birthplace, the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Charles C. Smith in Jefferson, to receive relatives and friends at a party given in honor of her birthday. Mrs. Brooks greeted the guests in the Smiths rec room, which she knew as the parlor when she lived there with the Col. William Johnson family. Mrs. Brooks was born on March 9, 1869, the daughter of a former slave of the Johnson family and his wife. Her mother named her Mary, but the Johnson family renamed her Pauline Bonapart for friends of theirs.
20 Years Ago
March 8, 2001
A 15-year-old student at Urbana High School has been arrested for making repeated threats to “blow up” his school and commit suicide. A fellow student told his parents about the threat after the ninth-grade student “talked of hurting people so they had to go to the hospital,” said Maryland State Police public affairs officer Maj. Greg Shipley. The parents of the boy who heard the threat then called police.
A 42-year-old man was being questioned late Wednesday in connection with a 1:30 p.m. holdup at First United National Bank and Trust on Ballenger Creek Pike. For about an hour after the holdup alarm, the heavily traveled area around the Ballenge r Creek shopping center became a swarm of police activity as officers searched for the suspect on land and by air.
