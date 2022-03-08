100 Years Ago
March 8, 1922
A man, “soaked inwardly and outwardly,” was found on the Georgetown pike, near Mount Olivet cemetery, yesterday afternoon. He was turned over to Policeman John Adams and later released upon promise to go home. It was at first thought that he had been injured, but an examination disclosed that he was considerably under the influence of liquor. He was evidently going from the city and after reaching the spot where he was found was unable to proceed further. Stretching himself in the middle of the road, he soon lapsed into a state unmindful of his surroundings. Not even the heavy rain, which descended upon him, disturbed his slumbers.
Struck by a falling tree, Samuel Mentzer Jr., Locust Valley, near Middletown, aged 18 years, sustained several internal injuries and is at the Frederick City Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical. He was cutting down trees along the route of the proposed state road from Middletown to Burkittsville Monday afternoon. He started to fell a tree, against which two other trees had lodged. As the tree fell it made a rebound and struck young Mentzer on the chest, knocking him over.
Hawk shooting and trapping has become such a popular sport in the counties, since it became generally known that the State offered a 50-cent bounty for each one killed, that it begins to look as if the State Game Department has bitten off just about as much as it can chew in giving such a liberal bounty. The $600 bounty provision in the 1922 budget for ridding the State of the chicken- and bird-eating pests is already gone, and applications for bounties are coming in all the time. The war on hawks heretofore has been more or less of a skirmish. When a farmer would lose a chicken, he would go out and “kill himself a hawk,” regardless of whether he got the guilty hawk or not.
50 Years Ago
March 8, 1972
About 100 residents in Walkersville last night voiced few objections to all proposed changes in the town’s zoning ordinance and subdivision regulation, except one, at a public hearing. The major changes involve rezoning a large portion of Walkersville to allow more medium density regulations and to provide more open space.
Nearly 400 visitors to Catoctin Mountain Park last Saturday and Sunday took the short but chilly walk into the woods on the Hog Rock hiking trail to watch freshly collected maple sap being boiled down into thick amber maple syrup. A few nearby maple trees had been tapped, and visitors could see the spouts and buckets, but there were only a few drops of sap in the bottom of the buckets since the sap wasn’t flowing well.
20 Years Ago
March 8, 2002
If you’re a Frederick County student searching the school library for up-to-date information for a science report, you could be out of luck. Many of the county’s elementary, middle and high school library collections are more than 10 years out of date and often fail to meet state standards for number of books, according to local media specialists and school officials. Fifteen elementary school, eight middle school and all eight high school libraries fall below state standards for the number of books in the collection, said Ann Hummer, the school system’s director of media services.
Tensions are running high between the local delegation to Annapolis and the Frederick County Commissioners, Commissioners President David Gray said Thursday. Mr. Gray said since entering the political arena in 1990, he’s “never seen such a disconnect between” the two groups. His comments come on the heels of a discussion of Del. David Brinkley’s introduction of a bill that County Attorney John Mathias said “makes no sense.”
