100 Years Ago
March 9, 1921
Long-anticipated harbingers of spring were out in force and great numbers yesterday in Frederick county. They came in the wake of reports of the blooming of the trailing arbutus. They chorused a song of spring. None were absent from the roll call yesterday. The meadow lark, whose soft, throaty voice sent fancies roving, sang in the fields. Blending with the song of the lark was the chirping of the robin. The impudent blackbird, it is rumored, was out as was the inevitable sparrow.
Cigarette smoking, which gained tremendous impetus during the war, is said to be on the decline. There is just as much smoking, but the cigar is supplanting the “pills.” John B. Grommes, a Chicago cigar manufacturer who has studied the stats, finds that 80,000,000,000 cigars were smoked during 1920, an average of 59 to each individual. Although many men and boys who smoked cigarettes during and immediately after the war have taken to pipes.
While returning from attending the public sale of William Etzler, near Libertytown, Mrs. William Wetzel and her daughter were riding in a one-horse buggy and as they were nearing their home a motorcycle with a side car attached rounded a curve in the road and frightened the horse. A son of Mrs. Wetzel, who was nearby, grabbed the bridle which snapped under strain. With the two women in the buggy, the unrestrained horse jumped over a fence into a field and ran around the field for some time. The animal then attempted to jump the fence again. Then the women were thrown out. Fortunately they were not injured to any extent.
50 Years Ago
March 9, 2021
The president of the county commissioners warned that Frederick is “overplanning” at a Young Republicans meeting last night. Commissioners president John A. Derr said the county is planning for a projected population for the year 2000 of 236,000 people, but that it is also overplanning. “The present status of Ft. Detrick makes the threat of overplanning even more risky because the share of income tax return from there is a considerable figure,” Derr said.
NEW YORK — Machine-like Joe Frazier put on relentless pressure, knocked Muhammed Ali down in the 15th round and pounded out a unanimous 15-round decision to retain his world heavyweight championship Monday night. Frazier, who took control of the fight in the 10th round, sent Ali crashing to the canvas with a thunderous left hook in the 15th with a bid to end it. Then suddenly Frazier’s hook flashed and the sellout Madison Square Garden crowd of more than 19,500 on hand for the worldwide televised fight went into a frenzy.
20 Years Ago
March 9, 2001
A nationwide freeze on postal service capital spending will stall new or expanded offices in Brunswick, Adamstown and Boonsboro. The freeze, requested by the Postal Service Board of Governors, affects 16 Maryland projects. According to the governors, the Postal Service is facing a potential loss of $2 billion to $3 billion this fiscal year, reflecting the fact that the organization’s costs are rising “at a rate exceeding mail volume and revenue growth.”The Frederick County Commissioners agreed to finance a study of plans to build a new Citizens Nursing Home, expand the adjoining Montevue Home and develop a new senior resource center. The study, which will determine if remaining land on a lot bounded by Rosemont Avenue, Montevue Lane and Rocky Springs Road is adequate for the expansion projects, potentially opens the way for design by fiscal 2003.
