100 Years Ago
May 1, 1920
The first train to be equipped with the improved Futrell Automatic Safety Coupler, arrived in Frederick last night at 8:45 over the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. Thomas J. Futrell, inventor of the new coupling device and president of the company with mechanical engineer John H. Hasseosh, made the trip from Washington to this city with the train. The coupler was first tried on the same route about six months ago, and the same run was tried last night with the improvement on it.
Two spans of the large stone aqueduct of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, built over a century ago across Conococheague creek at Williamsport, collapsed Thursday and canal towage company boat No. 72, Capt. Frank Myers, Big Pool, was swept through the gaping side and fell 20 feet into the creek below. Captain Myers, steering, saved his life by leaping to the bank. The three mules pulling the boat were saved by Captain Myers’s son, driver, who promptly unhooked the tow line just as 175 feet of masonry fell out into the creek.
50 Years Ago
May 1, 1970
The late husband and son-in-law of former Jefferson residents has been honored posthumously and had a facility in Vietnam named in his memory. Captain George Andrews, husband of the former Miss Dorothy Hicks, and son-in-law of Mrs. Margaret Hicks, recently of Jefferson and now of Big Spring, Texas, was a hero of the Vietnam War. The Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, Purple Heart and Air Force Commendation Medal, posthumously awarded to Andrews were presented to his widow at Webb Air Force Base, Texas. The alert facility at Phan Rang AB, Vietnam, was recently dedicated in his memory. Andrews, a member of the 615th Tactical Fighter Squadron, scrambled from the alert facility for a mission while on night alert duty in Vietnam Oct. 15, 1969. During the mission his wing men reported the captain’s F-100 Super Sabre appeared to pull up from a pass over the target and then rolled into the ground.
COLLEGE PARK — Gov. Marvin Mandel has received a toasted marshmallow and a grilling on state education from students at the University of Maryland. During a question and answer period at College Park Wednesday, the governor was pelted with marshmallows when he told a group of about 1,000 students and faculty he would not tolerate campus violence. “If you’re going to throw these, I’d like one toasted,” he quipped, and to his surprise a toasted marshmallow was brought up to him.
20 Years Ago
May 1, 2000
Students from all eight Frederick County high schools joined forces with the county’s Service Learning Advisory Board to fix up one woman’s home in Myersville. Christmas in April is a national volunteer organization that solicits sponsorships of homes across the country for repair in a one-day blitz of revitalization. This year, the student house was one of 21 throughout the county that were repaired by volunteer laborers.Firefighters believe a faulty outside wood-burning furnace might have caused a fire that destroyed a small barn in Emmitsburg Sunday morning. Firefighters from Vigilant Hose Co. in Emmitsburg and neighboring emergency service personnel responded to the fire at 7:26 a.m. in the area of U.S. 15 and Motters Station Road, firefighters said. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene the building was so heavily involved by the fire that firefighters concentrated their efforts on protecting and adjacent house.
