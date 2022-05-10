100 Years Ago
May 10, 1922
The family of radio-phone fans is growing in both the city and county. Although there is not a large number of stations either in the city or the county, the new medium of communication has become a fascinating and interesting theme. Frederick outranks the county in number of stations, but the rural sections are not being left behind. A number of countians have purchased outfits and are operating them satisfactorily.
C. Frederick Bowers, of this city, a student at Carnegie Institute of Technology, Pittsburgh, has been elected next year’s president of the Student Council at Tech. This office is the highest honor among the student activities, and it carries heavy responsibilities. He entered the department of architecture at Tech in the class of 1923.The Thurmont diamond was converted into a race track yesterday afternoon when the high school team from that place defeated the Myersville high school nine by the score of 26 to 1. Oh, boy! Didn’t the Upper Valleyites U-boat it into the cellar. Already there, they dived deeper and deeper. The contest was not a ball game, but only a butchering, the members of the Thurmont high school nine being the butchers and the Myersville team making the beef.
50 Years Ago
May 10, 1972
Junior Fire Company No. 2 was organized in 1838. Three men responsible for the fire company were Alexander K. Mantz, William Carlton and George F. Webster. These men witnessed the burning of Horatio Waters’ dwelling on West South Street. They were unhappy about the antiquated equipment and methods used in fighting, and were known as the “Young Men’s Fire Co.”
Charles B. Thomas, a third-generation fish fancier will be the instructor for Buying and Caring for Aquarium Fishes. Mr. Thomas and Mr. Leo H. Darr, who have had over 20 years of experience with aquarium fishes, will alternate in presenting lectures and demonstrations.
If Fredericktonians wish to see the newest advances in submarine transportation or ride a new railway system, they should visit an airport, according to a noted military aviator. Air Force Col. Scot McCray presented the Frederick Kiwanis Club with a film and lecture depicting “Transpo 72,” a 10-day exposition of transportation. This massive show will be held May 27 through June 4 at Dulles International Airport. “All modes of transportation of the past, present and future, will cover the 2-mile runway isolated for this event. Express vehicles, pipelines, new rapid transit systems, everything imaginable,” McCray said.
20 Years Ago
May 10, 2002
WASHINGTON — Anthrax investigators may be able to eliminate some labs for the mall attacks of last fall by using a detailed new analysis, researchers said Thursday. Release of the analysis on Thursday came just after some 20 pieces of new mail tested positive for traces of anthrax at the Federal Reserve building. Officials said the affected mail was routine correspondence and did not fit the description of letters considered by the FBI as suspicious. The mail was postmarked in April and May. Investigators are keeping a close watch on a few scientists who currently or previously worked for U.S. labs that conducted anthrax research. The FBI believes the letters were the work of a single scientist. No one suspect has emerged, and some scientists under scrutiny have passed lie detector tests.
A Virginia-based investment group, Land Stewards, has bought out Lake Linganore’s main developer, Frank P. Ellis IV, and put his debt-ridden land holdings in bankruptcy court, parties involved said. The Lake Linganore Association, the homeowners group, is a creditor in the bankruptcy proceedings, LLA manager Stephen Hembree said. Terms were not disclosed in the deal for about 400 recorded homesites and hundreds of additional acres.
