100 Years Ago
May 10, 1921
Equipped with machinery, devices and modern inventions assuring a sanitary product of uniform quality, the plant of the Nicodemus Ice Cream Company, Frederick’s newest industry, opened yesterday. The plant, constructed during the winter and early spring, is on the Baltimore and Frederick highway, in the eastern section of the city.
Washington — Col. Edward S. Bailey, one of the attorneys for Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, millionaire Philadelphia draft dodger, told the special House committee today that the route of the Bergdoll expedition from New York to Hagerstown, Maryland, was decided upon at a conference of the attorneys. Members of the committee were interested in this matter because Bailey said the expedition was to stop at North Philadelphia. A stop was made there, and Bergdoll was permitted to go to his mother’s home in Philadelphia. After reaching the house, he escaped.
After having been a missionary in China for several years, Miss Marion Firor, daughter of Mrs. M.L. Firor of Burkittsville, is planning to come home on a visit. In a recent letter, she states that she expects to arrive in Burkittsville about Aug. 15. Miss Firor also describes her work among the Chinese, tells about work among the Chinese and tells about the exciting time they had at the Chinese New Year Celebration, when about 10,000 Boxers planned a revolution.
50 Years Ago
May 10, 1971
Consideration is being given by officials of Emmitsburg’s Mount St. Mary’s College, the second oldest Catholic college in the United States, to a proposal which calls for the eventual introduction of a coed educational system. John Dillon, the institution’s executive vice president, said Sunday that “we are considering a proposal which has to do with the school’s going coed.”
A 16-year-old Bartonsville youth suffered a broken arm when he and his motorcycle flipped off a 100-foot railroad bridge near Md. 355 into 5 feet of water in the Monocacy River, state police said. Oscar Fisher, Bartonsville, and David Wickham, Frederick, were riding motorcycles over the B&O bridge when Fisher’s bike struck the tracks, flipping Fisher and his bike over the bridge, police said.
20 Years Ago
May 10, 2001
Frederick City Police Chief Maj. Ray Raffensberger’s job will be on the line next week, when the mayor and aldermen scrutinize his job performance over the past six months, city officials said Wednesday. They will decide if the chief has satisfied employment conditions imposed in November, when he was accused of straining race relations in Frederick and nearly fired.
The excavation of old landfills at Fort Detrick’s Area B-11 is at least a year off schedule after a miscalculation of the landfills’ sizes and a small explosion in late April. The Army plans to remove the suspected source of high levels of tetrachloroethene (PCE) and trichloroethene (TCE), typically degreasing and dry-cleaning chemicals. Area B-11 is a “hot spot” considered by the Army to be the main source of groundwater contamination on and off base. The area is east of Kemp Lane.
