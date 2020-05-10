100 Years Ago
May 10, 1920
A crowd, estimated at 2,500 persons, witnessed seven immersions in the Potomac River at the Brunswick bridge yesterday afternoon by the pastor of the Brunswick Baptist Church. Last night, ten more converts were baptized at the church services. The penitents were converted at the recent revival meetings conducted by Congressman William D. Upshaw, the well-known evangelist who spend a week holding meetings in the Baptist church there.
This is “clean-up week” in Frederick with Wednesday and Thursday the big days. Mayor Gilmer Schley is making arrangements for a real spring clean-up of the town. The clean-up days are later this year on account of the lateness of the season and the fact that the furnaces are still running and the ash piles in the cellars still accumulating.
The city has a new hotel. It is the “Hotel Frederick.” Michael J. Grognan, proprietor, formerly the Arlington Hotel, North Market street. During the past two years, the building has been extremely improved. The interior has been remodeled, repapered and refurbished. Stationary washstands with circulating hot and cold water have been installed.
50 Years Ago
May 10, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 10, 2000
Jeff McCabe was one of 19 people who spoke at Tuesday night’s public hearing on the proposed Board of Education budget. He suggested he’s heartbroken. Mr. McCabe, 30, told about 150 people who attended the hearing at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School that he loves his job teaching math at Linganore High School. But Mr. McCabe said he’s going to teach in Montgomery County next year because switching counties will give him a 20 percent pay raise. Every other person who spoke at the hearing, many representing school-related organizations, also urged commissioners to fully fund the county’s portion of the school board’s requested $258 million budget, especially $10 million in additional funding marked for increasing teachers’ salaries.
Eva McKinley Eckhart worked as a telephone operator for much of her life, starting at the age of 14. The Jefferson woman has had many years to enjoy her retirement, however, turning 107 on May 26. She has traveled to nearly every U.S. state, helped to open Atlantic City’s famed Ritz-Carlton Hotel and once lived next door to Al Capone. She said there is no secret to her longevity, although she has never touched a drop of alcohol and never “ran around.”
