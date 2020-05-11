100 Years Ago
May 11, 1920
Immediate improvement in the labor situation is hardly looked for, says a Baltimore newspaper in sizing up the labor question. In some communities, especially the more remote part, is not really desperate and the farmers can “get along” with the limited available help and labor-saving machinery. In others, they cannot hope to compete with the industrial employers, who are scouring the country districts every day with autotrucks, taking workmen into the towns and returning them at home at night.
The coating of tar in front of the Courthouse had a “smashy” feel to the feet yesterday; straw hats were seen in numbers and one portly individual was walking along Market street with coat and vest “wide open” and real perspiration trickling down his face. In other words, Frederick had its first real taste of long-expected summer yesterday.
50 Years Ago
May 11, 1970
Armed Forces Day, the annual “Report to the Nation,” will be celebrated May 13 at the Fort Detrick Grid Area. The U.S. Army Strategic Communications Command, East Coast Telecommunications Center, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, U.S. Naval Unit and Fort Detrick have combined their efforts for this year’s program under the leadership of Captain Thomas M. Boyden, chairman of the 1970 Armed Forces Day Committee.
With her natural grace and charm, Mrs. George P. Mahoney would make the ideal statesman. But her only political ambition is to see her husband elected Governor of Maryland. George P. Mahoney, running for governor again, is seeking the Democratic nomination. Mrs. Mahoney was interviewed at the Peter Pan Inn, Urbana, where a statewide meeting of the Democratic Women’s Clubs was held.
20 Years Ago
May 11, 2000
Good Morning! “Democracy is the superior form of government because it is based on a respect for man as a reasonable being.” — John F. Kennedy
A proposal to have Frederick County students wear school uniforms took a dramatic step forward Wednesday when school board members agreed to change the policy. Previously, 75 percent of students’ parents had to vote in favor of uniforms before a school could attempt to pass a uniform policy. Now, school improvement teams can recommend uniforms but must use a process which involves the community, the board decided after a long debate. How the team has to involve the community was not defined.
High winds and hail swept across the region Wednesday afternoon, reportedly uprooting trees, knocking down power lines and creating a stressful situation for police agencies. A tree fell on a house in Thurmont, according to officials at Central Alarm. Fender-benders occurred across the area in numbers so high that “we were running out of troopers,” said Sgt. Ray Beard, Maryland State Police.
